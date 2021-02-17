Government of Canada now closer than ever to organizations at heart of Côte-Nord regional development

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $243,504 in support to Innovation et développement Manicouagan, project partner with Développement économique Sept-Îles.

BAIE-COMEAU, QC, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In the Côte-Nord region, several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas are contributing, in their respective sectors of activity, to the region's reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

A contribution of over $240,000 for a promising project for the region

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced financial support totalling $243,504 for Innovation et développement Manicouagan, which will lead its project in close partnership with Développement économique Sept-Îles.

The non-repayable contribution will enable the two organizations to conduct a study of the supply needs of major prime contractors; to mobilize SMEs around common issues to better respond to these needs; and to develop a regional supply strategy.

This project aims to increase the economic impact of the presence of major prime contractors by assessing opportunities and business practices, promoting the development of partnerships and the creation of joint ventures, and analysing data. In time, the project will strengthen existing jobs within various businesses, and some SMEs may even benefit from growth that could lead to the hiring of new workers.

The non-profit organizations Innovation et développement économique Manicouagan and Développement économique Sept-Îles are leading different initiatives to mobilize economic development stakeholders in the RCMs of Manicouagan and Sept-Rivières, including First Nations, and are establishing strategic alliances. These organizations work in close collaboration with decision-makers at different levels of government, regional organizations, major prime contractors and SMEs to foster the emergence of projects that could strengthen innovation and growth in the community.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"Several businesses in various industries play an important economic role in the Côte-Nord region and across Quebec. By supporting Innovation et développement Manicouagan and Développement économique Sept-Îles in their efforts to help Côte-Nord SMEs to diversify their markets and increase their productivity, CED is encouraging innovative organizations to maintain their momentum, create good jobs here at home and prepare for the recovery."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, such as here in the Côte-Nord region; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The contribution given to these organizations has been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

