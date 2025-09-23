OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is moving forward with the implementation of the voluntary Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program (ASFCP) for individual firearms owners, starting with a pilot in Nova Scotia that begins today. The compensation program will then open to all eligible firearms owners with a nation-wide declaration period later in fall 2025, followed by a collection and compensation period in 2026.

Small-scale pilot

Starting today, a small-scale pilot for individual firearms owners will begin in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and is expected to run for approximately six weeks to test program elements while collecting an initial 200 assault-style firearms. Participation in the pilot is voluntary and will be conducted in collaboration with the Cape Breton Regional Police. It will test the online portal, the collection and destruction process, as well as the system for issuing compensation payments to participants. Support from a dedicated contact centre will be provided to all participants. The pilot will allow us to identify any gaps or challenges in the system and ensure the program is operating smoothly before being opened nation-wide.

Nation-wide declaration period

Following the pilot, eligible firearm owners across Canada will be contacted by mail or email to provide them with the information needed to take part in the program and declare their prohibited firearms. Only those who declare their affected firearms may be considered for the collection process and seek compensation. While the program is voluntary, those who do not participate in it will not be able to seek compensation and will have to dispose of their prohibited firearms by exporting, deactivating or turning them into police without compensation to be compliant with the law before the end of the amnesty period.

Collection and compensation period

In early 2026, firearms owners whose declarations have been approved will then finalize their claims and book collection appointments with local police of jurisdiction to turn in those firearms. Following the validation and verification of the firearms, they will receive payment by cheque or direct deposit within weeks.

Program reopening for businesses

Earlier in 2025, the ASFCP for businesses ran successfully, collecting more than 12,000 prohibited firearms from across Canada. It will reopen for businesses in the coming weeks to receive claims for firearms prohibited in December 2024 and March 2025, and to continue accepting claims for those prohibited in May 2020.

Complying with the law

Now totalling over 2,500 makes and models, these prohibited assault-style firearms can no longer be legally possessed, sold in, or imported into Canada and can only be transferred or transported under limited circumstances. The compensation program is an option for individual firearm owners and businesses to seek compensation and dispose of their prohibited firearms before the end of the amnesty period.

Amnesty Orders are in place to protect affected owners and businesses from criminal liability while they take steps to come into compliance with the law. To ensure that firearm owners and businesses have enough time to dispose of these firearms and comply with the law, the Government of Canada is assessing the appropriate time required to extend the current amnesty order. All affected firearm owners or businesses will have to comply with the law by the end of the amnesty period, to avoid criminal liability for the illegal possession of a prohibited firearm.

Quotes

"We are serious about removing assault-style firearms from our streets, limiting the devastating effects of firearms violence and helping make Canada safer. These assault-style firearms are largely designed to kill people, not for hunting or sport shooting and have no place in Canada."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"For 35 years, Canadians have been calling for the removal of assault-style firearms from our streets, and today, the Government of Canada is going to remove them once and for all. This is a victory for public safety in Canada."

The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"As police, we see first-hand the devastating impacts of gun violence, and we know how important it is to remove these dangerous firearms from our communities.

We are pleased to assist the Government of Canada with this pilot of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program, to be able to provide a safe and secure process for individuals to voluntarily surrender prohibited firearms that could be a significant risk to public safety."

Chief Robert Walsh, Cape Breton Regional Police Service

Quick Facts

On May 1, 2020 , the Government of Canada prohibited more than 1,500 models of assault-style firearms. On December 5, 2024 , an additional 324 makes and models with the similar technical characteristics were prohibited, followed in March 2025 by a prohibition of 179 unique makes and models.

, the Government of prohibited more than 1,500 models of assault-style firearms. On , an additional 324 makes and models with the similar technical characteristics were prohibited, followed in by a prohibition of 179 unique makes and models. Earlier this year, the ASFCP for businesses ran successfully for firearms prohibited in May 2020 , and closed on April 30, 2025 . Over 12,000 firearms have been collected.

, and closed on . Over 12,000 firearms have been collected. Implementing the ASFCP is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to tackling gun violence in Canadian communities and is consistent with the Mass Casualty Commission Final Report's recommendation (2023).

