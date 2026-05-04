OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, on behalf the Government of Canada, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada marked the beginning of Emergency Preparedness Week 2026, a national awareness initiative that encourages Canadians to learn about the risks they face in their communities and take action to better prepare themselves, and their families before, during and after emergencies. This year's theme is simple and timeless: "Be prepared. Know your risks."

As emergencies, including natural disasters, become more severe and costly, the Government of Canada is investing in preparedness and response to protect Canadians and strengthen nationwide community resilience.

That is why Minister Olszewski and Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, announced federal investments to strengthen Canada's emergency management response and capacity. They include:

$108 million over three years to renew the Humanitarian Workforce Program to enable the continued support of eligible non‑governmental organizations in maintaining a highly trained, scalable civilian workforce that can be rapidly deployed at the request of provinces and territories during large‑scale emergencies; and

$1.93M through the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF) to support two projects led by the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada (SARVAC), focused on developing a culturally-informed search and rescue prevention framework with Indigenous and remote communities, and establishing a national standard for volunteer canine teams.

Emergency management in Canada is a shared responsibility across provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, and all sectors of society. Through these investments, the Canadian Red Cross, The Salvation Army, SARVAC, St. John Ambulance, and Team Rubicon Canada are providing critical on-the-ground support during emergencies. This support includes enhancing emergency response, assisting with evacuations, and strengthening search and rescue operations across the country.

By strengthening partnerships and building response capabilities, the Government of Canada is enhancing national readiness and helping ensure communities receive timely support when it matters most.

Quotes

"Emergency Preparedness Week is an important reminder for Canadians to understand their risks and take steps to be ready. Canada's new government is showing leadership by strengthening our emergency preparedness and response capacity. The investments announced today will help ensure communities have the support they need during their most challenging moments-- particularly as we manage spring flooding and prepare for peak wildfire season."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Protecting the safety and well-being of Indigenous Peoples during emergencies is a shared responsibility that requires strong partnerships, respect for Indigenous knowledge, and sustained investment. As we mark Emergency Preparedness Week, our government is working alongside First Nations, Inuit, and Métis partners to strengthen community-led preparedness and response capacity. Through initiatives that support culturally informed approaches and build local resilience, we are helping ensure that Indigenous communities are better equipped to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies now and into the future."

- The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Preparedness is about making sure households and communities are ready and not facing emergencies alone. Through these investments, we are supporting partners on the ground and strengthening Canada's ability to respond quickly and help people when they need it most."

- Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience

"Canadians are facing more frequent and increasingly complex emergencies, making strong partnerships essential. Continued investment in preparedness and response ensures trained personnel and volunteers are ready to support communities when it matters most. Working across all provinces and territories, the Canadian Red Cross is proud to work with governments and partners helping Canadians prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters."

- Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, the Canadian Red Cross

"The Salvation Army is deeply grateful for the investment from Public Safety Canada through the Humanitarian Workforce Program. This support reflects what we see every day in communities across the country, that we are stronger when we work together. It ensures Canadians will be met with compassionate care and practical assistance and is building a more resilient nation, one where no one stands alone in the face of disaster."

- Major Rick Zelinsky, Director of Public Affairs, The Salvation Army

"SARVAC welcomes this investment to strengthen emergency preparedness and response across Canada. Search and Rescue volunteers are the backbone of response capacity, and this funding helps ensure they are trained, equipped, and ready to respond when needed. We are especially encouraged by support for culturally informed prevention in Indigenous and remote communities, and for advancing national standards for volunteer canine teams. Together, these efforts will strengthen a more coordinated, inclusive, and resilient search and rescue system in Canada."

- Janelle Coultes, President, SARVAC

"At St. John Ambulance, our mission is to support communities across Canada in enhancing health and well-being through training, products, and community-based services. For more than 140 years, we have supported Canadians in their most critical moments. This renewed investment from Public Safety Canada is critical to strengthening Canada's emergency response ecosystem. With more than 20 Emergency Response Units, over 400 staff, 10,000 volunteers, and a presence in 300 communities, this partnership enables us to respond faster, more often, and for longer when Canadians need us most, delivering essential medical care and vital psychosocial support."

- Martin Gangnier, CEO, St. John Ambulance

"Team Rubicon Canada is proud to be a member of the Humanitarian Workforce Program, contributing to a coordinated response to support Canadian communities during emergencies. Previous investments have been critical in building our capabilities and deepening our capacity. This new funding commitment further strengthens Team Rubicon Canada's ability to ensure that we have a highly trained and scalable team that can be rapidly deployed anywhere across Canada when requested."

- Mischa Kaplan, CEO, Team Rubicon Canada

Quick Facts

The Humanitarian Workforce Program has funded the emergency response teams of five non‑governmental organizations: the Canadian Red Cross, The Salvation Army, the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada (SARVAC), St. John Ambulance, and Team Rubicon Canada.

The Government of Canada has committed over $190 million through the Humanitarian Workforce Program since its inception and $61 million through the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund since 2015 to strengthen emergency preparedness, response, and search and rescue capacity across Canada.

The search and rescue system draws on the resources and expertise of partners at all orders of government, Indigenous communities, volunteers, and the private sector to respond to people who are lost, missing or in distress.

The SAR NIF is managed by Public Safety Canada in partnership with other federal, provincial, and territorial search and rescue organizations. The 2026-2027 call for proposals is open until May 15, 2026 at 12:00 pm (noon) Pacific time.

Emergency Preparedness Week is held annually during the first full week of May. This year's theme is "Be Prepared. Know Your Risks," encouraging Canadians to learn actions they can take to protect themselves and their households.

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada (PSEPC)

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]