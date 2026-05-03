OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:

"Ten years ago, Canadians witnessed the devastating impacts of the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires, one of the most destructive natural disasters in our country's history. More than 80,000 people were evacuated, and thousands of homes and businesses were lost, leaving a lasting impact on families and communities across Northern Alberta.

I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the first responders, emergency management professionals, Indigenous leaders, volunteers, and community organizations whose dedication, leadership, and compassion helped protect lives and support evacuees throughout the response and recovery. Their dedication embodied the very best of both community and public service, shining a light on the unwavering courage and commitment of first responders who put themselves on the line year after year to battle wildfires and safeguard our communities.

The Government of Canada has worked closely in partnership with the Province of Alberta ever since the fire to help this community rebuild and recovery, and we remain committed to the people of Fort McMurray and the surrounding region. We also recognize that some of what was lost can never be replaced and my heart is with the community as they come together today to commemorate.

To the people of Fort McMurray and all Albertans and Canadians who were touched by this disaster, we honour your resilience, determination, and continue to stand with you."

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Contacts - Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]