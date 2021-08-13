CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada partnered with the Government of Prince Edward Island to provide additional support to thousands of low-income households across the province.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, and the Honourable Brad Trivers, Minister of Social Development and Housing and Minister responsible for the Prince Edward Island Housing Corporation, announced details of a joint investment of $40.7 million to support low-income households in need through the Canada–Prince Edward Island Housing Benefit (CA-PEI HB).

The Canada Housing Benefit is a National Housing Strategy program funded by the Government of Canada and cost-matched by Provinces and Territories. It is expected to provide affordability assistance to approximately 300,000 Canadian households in need, and of those households, over 2,200 will be located in Prince Edward Island.

In addition, the CA-PEI HB is intended to address rental instability among certain target groups such as identifying women and children experiencing or at risk of domestic violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, peoples with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, homeless individuals and those at risk of homelessness, racialized communities, veterans, young adults, among others.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and secure home. The Canada–Prince Edward Island Housing Benefit is designed to give households in need a boost, and provide some added stability during these uncertain times. Over the next eight years, we estimate this funding will serve some 2,200 homes in communities across Prince Edward Island. Without doubt, that's going to make a big impact in countless lives here in PEI. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home. Today's announcement of funding through the Canada–Prince Edward Island Housing Benefit will have a huge impact on our most vulnerable citizens who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of being homeless. The availability of affordable housing is scarce in our region. This rental supplement will make a difference in ending the cycle of homelessness. The Government of Canada's ongoing support and commitment to creating affordable housing will help improve the lives of the most vulnerable individuals and families in Prince Edward Island." – Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"Reducing the core housing need is a commitment of this government. The Canada-Prince Edward Island Housing benefit is a direct to household benefit, providing a resource for low income families and those residents who need rent stability. It is critical that we continue to look for ways to support Islanders needing housing assistance or help maintaining housing stability. I am pleased that we were able to work with the Government of Canada on this initiative that is already working for PEI residents." – The Honourable Brad Trivers, Minister of Social Development and Housing and Minister responsible for the Prince Edward Island Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada will invest $2 billion in the Canada Housing Benefit across the country, which will be cost-matched by provinces and territories for a total $4-billion investment over 8 years, starting in spring 2020. The Canada Housing Benefit is expected to provide affordability assistance to approximately 300,000 Canadian households in need.

will invest in the Canada Housing Benefit across the country, which will be cost-matched by provinces and territories for a total investment over 8 years, starting in spring 2020. The Canada Housing Benefit is expected to provide affordability assistance to approximately 300,000 Canadian households in need. The Canada–Prince Edward Island Housing Benefit is investing $40.7 million in targeted support to meet the significant housing needs of around 2,200 residents of Prince Edward Island with low income between 2018-19 and 2027-28.

in targeted support to meet the significant housing needs of around 2,200 residents of with low income between 2018-19 and 2027-28. The Canada–Prince Edward Island Benefit is part of the 8-year bilateral agreement between the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island , under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The NHS invests a total of $43.4 million , cost-shared by the federal government and the Government of Prince Edward Island , to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, support province's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and provide a portable rent subsidy directly to households.

and , under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The NHS invests a total of , cost-shared by the federal government and the Government of , to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, support province's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and provide a portable rent subsidy directly to households. CMHC supports the government's efforts to improve the well-being of Canadians facing housing and homelessness challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units, and help households with affordability support.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Hafsah Asadullah, Communications Assistant, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

