Government of Canada makes major investment in genomics research

Funding supports regional Genome Centres, more than 300 genomics researchers

SASKATOON, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Genomics research is driving innovation across fields such as health, forestry, agriculture, fisheries and energy, leading to major developments to our economy while improving Canadians' health and environment.

That's why, today, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, was at the International Wheat Congress, to announce $41.2 million in federal funding to support 19 research projects. An additional $75.8 million is being invested by provincial governments, business and research partners, for a total of $117 million in support for these projects.

The investment will support important research collaborations, including the work of Drs. Curtis Pozniak and Sylvie Cloutier of the University of Saskatchewan and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, who are using genomics to improve the breeding and production of wheat, a vital crop in global food security.

Investments like these help Canada remain at the cutting-edge of the agriculture and agri-food markets and create new and emerging opportunities.

Minister Duncan highlighted the Government of Canada's Budget 2019 investment of $100.5 million for Genome Canada. This investment will enhance Genome Canada's ability to advance the most innovative developments in genomics research and its applications.

While in Saskatoon, Minister Duncan also signed the Dimensions Charter with the University of Saskatchewan and Genome Canada. Institutions that endorse the Charter commit to embed the principles of equity, diversity and inclusiveness in their policies, practices, action plans and culture.

Quotes

"Genomics research has practical real-world application, driving innovation across all sectors and building a more productive and prosperous agriculture sector. We know that the path to a better life starts with science and research, and Genome Canada will be a big part of that."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"Innovative research like this is what drives a productive and prosperous agriculture sector. From developing new tools, to increasing sustainability in agriculture, to breeding more resilient crops - our genomic researchers are the heart of advancing science so that our farmers have the tools they need to be successful."

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"It's very exciting to see the ways that our different programs help enable large-scale science, pioneering technologies, and the translation of discoveries into real-world applications. Every day we are learning that genomics has very real, very tangible benefits in diverse sectors across Canada."

– Marc Lepage, President and CEO, Genome Canada

"Congratulations to the research teams at the University of Saskatchewan and IISD Experimental Lakes Area for your diligent efforts working with Genome Prairie to develop first-in-class projects. We look forward to working closely with you to help your research have the best possible benefits for the Prairie Provinces, Canada and the world. "

– Dr. Reno Pontarollo, President and CEO, Genome Prairie

Quick Facts

The University of Saskatchewan is one of 14 Canadian universities to benefit from the $117 million to support 19 research projects at institutions across Canada .

is one of 14 Canadian universities to benefit from the to support 19 research projects at institutions across . Today's announcement includes support for recipients of two Genome Canada programs: Large-Scale Applied Research Project and Rounds 11, 12, 13 and 14 of the Genomic Applications Partnership Program (GAPP).

Since 2000, the government has made $1.5 billion in targeted investments for genomics research through Genome Canada.

in targeted investments for genomics research through Genome Canada. The global genomics market is expected to reach $27.6 billion US dollars in the next six years.

