Government of Canada makes important investments at Moosonee Airport

MOOSONEE, ON , Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - As the second largest country in the world, Canada's airports help ensure communities stay connected from coast to coast to coast. On top of this, local airports also support essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, and forest fire response.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at the Moosonee Airport.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Government of Canada is providing the airport with more than $700,000 for the installation of wildlife control fencing, for the purchase of a runway friction tester and for a sweeper for use in the removal of ice and snow.

This funding will ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for communities in and around Moosonee, and make sure they have access to the essential goods they need.

Quote

"Being the second largest country in the world, our country's airports play a crucial role in making sure communities stay connected to each other and to essential services. Investments like this one at the Moosonee Airport will ensure that residents in and around Moosonee are able to travel with ease, whether it be for personal or business reasons, and continue to have access to healthcare and critical goods. As we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring our airports stay strong will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, stronger communities."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

over two years. The Fall Economic Statement 2020 also announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airports System airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.2 billion for 1,215 projects at 199 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles as well as installing wildlife control fencing.

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, Valé[email protected]; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]