KAMLOOPS, BC, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians rely on safe and well-maintained local and regional airports to support vibrant communities. These airports also support essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, and forest fire response.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at the Kamloops Airport.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Government of Canada is providing the airport with more than $1.8 million for an airfield electrical replacement project that will help maintain safe airport operations for passengers, aircraft crews and airport employees. The work includes the replacement of edge lights, omni-directional approach lights and wind direction indicators on Runways 09 and 27 and Taxiways A and B, as well as the replacement of guidance signs on Runway 13.

This investment is in addition to the more than $1.3 million in Airports Capital Assistance Program funding provided to the airport in May 2021 for the rehabilitation of Taxiways B and C.

"The pandemic highlighted the important role Canada's local and regional airports play in our country's economy, and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. In addition to supporting personal travel, local and regional airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. Investing in our airports will improve access to safe, reliable and efficient air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our commitment to build safer, healthier and stronger communities as Canada recovers from the pandemic."

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

over two years. The Fall Economic Statement 2020 also announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airports System airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.2 billion for 1,215 projects at 199 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles as well as installing wildlife control fencing.

