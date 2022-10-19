OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The last two years have underscored the crucial role airports play in keeping Canadians connected from coast to coast to coast. These airports also support essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, and forest fire response.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at local and regional airports in British Columbia.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, eight airports in British Columbia will receive over $14 million from the Government of Canada for projects and equipment that will help maintain safe airport operations for passengers, crews, and airport workers. The airports receiving funding are:

Cranbrook

$1,610,312 to rehabilitate airfield electrical systems

to rehabilitate airfield electrical systems $336,525 to purchase a 4x4 snowplow truck

Fort St. John

$217,360 to purchase a sweeper

Masset

$448,700 to purchase a 4x4 snowplow truck

to purchase a 4x4 snowplow truck $428,905 to purchase a loader with attachments

Nanaimo

$224,350 to purchase a 4x4 snowplow truck

Powell River

$8,025,527 to rehabilitate Runway 09-27

Terrace

$299,452 to construct a mobile equipment shelter

to construct a mobile equipment shelter $217,360 to purchase a sweeper

Tofino

$2,333,104 to replace wildlife control fencing

to replace wildlife control fencing $261,751 to construct a sand and equipment shelter

Williams Lake

$502,200 to purchase a medium-sized snowblower

This funding is in addition to the more than $61 million provided under the Program in 2021 to support safety-related projects at the Castlegar, Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Masset, Nanaimo, Powell River, Prince George, Qualicum Beach, Quesnel, Smithers and Terrace airports.

Quote

"Airports play a crucial role to keeping Canadians connected across our vast country, and the last two years have only underscored this. Today's investment of over $14 million in eight airports across British Columbia is great news for the region's air sector and for all the communities these airports serve. Investments like these will ensure that our air sector comes out strong as we enter post-pandemic recovery, and help us keep our commitment to building safer, stronger communities."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

over two years. The Fall Economic Statement 2020 also announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airports System airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.2 billion for 1,215 projects at 199 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles as well as installing wildlife control fencing.

