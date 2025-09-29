OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation. That is why the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced today that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code.

As a now-listed entity, the Bishnoi Gang has met the definition of a "terrorist group" under Canada's Criminal Code. A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment. For example, it is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group. It is also an offence to directly or indirectly provide property knowing that it will be used by or benefit a terrorist group. The Criminal Code listing can also be used by immigration and border officials to inform decisions on admissibility to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organization operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities. The Bishnoi Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. They create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures. Listing the Bishnoi Gang will help Canadian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in combatting their crimes and making communities safer.

Quote(s)

"Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

With the addition of this organization, there are now 88 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code .

. There are several offences in the Criminal Code that address conduct in connection with terrorist groups. For example, the Criminal Code prohibits dealing in any property (including money) owned or controlled by terrorist groups or to provide property or any financial services (such as services offered by banks and money services business) that will benefit or be used by a terrorist group.

that address conduct in connection with terrorist groups. For example, the prohibits dealing in any property (including money) owned or controlled by terrorist groups or to provide property or any financial services (such as services offered by banks and money services business) that will benefit or be used by a terrorist group. As Canada's national police service, the RCMP is responsible for preventing, detecting and investigating terrorism-related criminal activities in Canada while respecting personal rights and freedoms. Listing is an important tool that supports criminal investigations and strengthens the RCMP's ability to prevent and disrupt terrorist activity in Canada.

Associated Links

Stay connected

