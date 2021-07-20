Strategy will help define future of quantum technologies in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Quantum technologies are at the leading edge of science and innovation, both in Canada and worldwide. They will support the growth of key sectors such as computing, communications, health care, transportation logistics, navigation and cybersecurity. Canadian scientists and entrepreneurs are well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, but they need their government's support as they jostle for position in the global market.

Thanks to a Budget 2021 commitment of $360 million to launch a National Quantum Strategy, the Government of Canada will build on previous investments in the sector to advance the emerging field of quantum technologies. The strategy will support a vibrant Canadian quantum industry and help build the workforce needed to solidify Canada's global leadership in this growing sector. Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the launch of public consultations on the National Quantum Strategy.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is hosting a series of virtual roundtables this summer to gain vital insight from principal stakeholders in Canada's quantum research and business communities. A National Quantum Strategy website has also been launched to facilitate public consultations with stakeholders that will further inform the strategy and to share updates on its development and rollout.

We invite Canadians to read the Developing a National Quantum Strategy paper and to join in these public consultations by completing our online consultation survey or sending comments to [email protected].

"Canadian companies need the support of their government as they jostle for a strong position at the forefront of quantum research, computing and software. Now is the time to strengthen and secure our position as a global leader in the quantum field. I look forward to working with the quantum community and encourage Canadians to participate in the conversation to help shape Canada's quantum future and the life-changing benefits it will bring, from ultra-secure information sharing to more precise medical diagnostics to faster drug development."

The quantum sector is key to fuelling Canada's economy, long-term resilience and growth, especially as technologies mature and more sectors harness quantum capabilities.

Development of quantum technologies offers job opportunities in research and science, software and hardware engineering and development, manufacturing, technical support, sales and marketing, business operations and other fields.

Work on the National Quantum Strategy will be coordinated via a new secretariat at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

The Government of Canada also invested more than $1 billion in quantum research and science from 2009 to 2020—mainly through competitive granting agency programs, including Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada programs and the Canada First Research Excellence Fund—to help establish Canada as a global leader in quantum science.

In addition, the government has invested in bringing new quantum technologies to market, including investments through Canada's regional development agencies, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program.

