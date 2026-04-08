Accepting applications until October 7

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), and the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced a new school food-focused research funding opportunity as part of the National School Food Program: the Funding Research for Evidence in School Food and Health (FRESH) Team Grant.

A total of $12.6 million over three years is available to support school food research through the FRESH Team Grant. This includes commitments of: $9 million from Employment and Social Development Canada; $2.7 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada; and $900,000 from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. This funding will support up to 14 grants across three funding pools:

Health, Well-Being and Socioeconomic Effects of School Food Programs

Policy and Program Design and Delivery for Equitable Outcomes

School Food Programs and First Nations, Inuit and Métis Students, Schools and Communities

Applicants must register to apply by June 25, 2026, and will have until October 7, 2026, to submit their applications. Please consult ResearchNet for detailed information about each funding pool, eligibility and how to apply.

As the Government of Canada continues to implement the National School Food Program with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners, this funding opportunity will help make sure that school food programs in Canada continue to be informed by robust, applied research and real community needs.

Quotes

"Our investments are helping more children access nutritious food at school to support their learning and development while saving parents hundreds of dollars on their groceries. The FRESH Team Grant is strengthening Canada's research and data capacity, providing the evidence needed to guide effective and sustainable policy. The collected data will be central to ensuring school food programs remain accountable, equitable and able to reach more families across the country." – The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

"A child cannot excel in school if they are hungry. The National School Food Program was created to ensure all children in Canada have the nutritious food they need to learn, grow and thrive. Through FRESH, we are funding research that will give decision-makers the insights they need to deliver the program in a way that truly supports children's health, learning, and long-term well-being."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"CIHR is proud to contribute $900,000 to support research with First Nations, Inuit and Métis students, schools and communities, helping to build a stronger evidence base on school food programs in Canada. This work will generate the science needed to guide policy and practice--ensuring programs are effective, equitable and responsive to community realities. This is what impact looks like for CIHR: research that moves beyond knowledge generation to drive meaningful improvements in health."

– Dr. Paul Hébert, President, Canadian Institutes of Health Research

"We are committed to advancing projects that support healthy eating and easy access to healthy foods. By expanding the available research on school food programs, FRESH will have a positive impact on the health and well-being of children and youth living in Canada."

– Nancy Hamzawi, President, Public Health Agency of Canada

Quick facts

The FRESH Team Grant is a partnership between Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). It funds research related to school food programs in Canada.

In Budget 2025, the Government of Canada committed to tabling legislation and to providing $216.6 million per year, starting in 2029-30, to make the National School Food Program permanent. The National School Food Program Act was enshrined in law in March 2026. Through the Act, the Government is cementing its commitment to maintain long-term funding for the National School Food Program, and to continue working with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners to enhance and expand school food programs across Canada

was enshrined in law in March 2026. Through the Act, the Government is cementing its commitment to maintain long-term funding for the National School Food Program, and to continue working with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners to enhance and expand school food programs across Canada The National School Food Program is part of the Government of Canada's plan to make life more affordable and set children up for success. It helps up to 400,000 children and youth each year access nutritious food at school and brings families more flexibility in their household budgets.

A recent study commissioned by Breakfast Club of Canada concludes that, nationally, for every dollar invested in school breakfast programs, nearly $2 is generated in economic and social benefits. The estimated benefits of school breakfast programs systematically exceed their associated costs, confirming that these programs represent a strong investment in supporting Canadians families to get ahead.

The National School Food Program was launched in 2024-25 with an investment of $1 billion over five years to support provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to enhance and expand school food programs across Canada. This is a generational investment that will help ensure kids get nutritious meals at school, while bringing down costs for parents.

As of March 10, 2025, all provinces and territories had signed bilateral agreements with Canada under the program.

The National School Food Program is administered by three federal departments: Employment and Social Development Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.

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Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Elsa Niyongabo, Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Children and Youth), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]