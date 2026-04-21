A Network of representatives from Canada's Regional Development Agencies, and provinces and territories will come together to promote internal trade and build a stronger economy

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing world, Canada is diversifying our trade partnerships abroad and focusing on building a stronger economy at home. This includes reducing internal barriers and improving domestic trade within our country to bring Canada together under one, stronger, more self-reliant, economy.

Government of Canada launches Domestic Trade Commissioners Network to promote internal trade & opportunities to businesses (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, announced the launch of the Domestic Trade Commissioners Network. The Network consists of representatives from each province, territory, and federal Regional Development Agency (RDA) working in collaboration.

The Network will help support domestic trade and enhance opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This business-to-business (B2B) strategy will help facilitate partnerships and increase trade, and by opening doors for Canadian businesses to explore domestic trade promotion opportunities, like domestic trade missions and events.

The Network builds on the ongoing work of the RDAs to help businesses adapt to changing trade realities. This includes support through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative and the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation programs, as well as support for local chambers of commerce across the country, provincial and territorial agencies, and industry associations to prepare for and engage in domestic trade missions.

Quotes

"Building one Canadian economy requires close coordination between the federal government, the provinces and territories, as well as Canadian businesses and industries. Located in all regions across the country, RDAs are uniquely positioned to amplify businesses' participation in domestic trade because of their direct connections with SMEs, local relationships, and national networks. This is great news for Prairies economy and businesses.

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"The Domestic Trade Commissioners Network will open opportunities for Canada's businesses to adapt, connect, and grow within Canada. It is part of our overall strategy to strengthen interprovincial trade and create one Canadian economy; one with more opportunities for Canadian businesses, and one that puts more money in Canadians' pockets."

–The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"The strength of an economy depends on the strength of its regions. By building a more unified Canadian economy, we are removing the barriers that hinder the growth of a strong, integrated domestic market that will benefit all our regions. The National Trade Commissioner Network will open up new, tangible business opportunities for Quebec's SMEs and our Canadian industries. It is by focusing on partnerships between regions that we help our businesses grow, innovate and thrive here in Canada."

–The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CEDQ)

"Regional development agencies are on the ground in communities across Canada, helping businesses turn local strengths into new opportunities. With ACOA ready to support in Atlantic Canada, this network will help companies connect, scale, and build a more resilient Canadian economy."

–The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

"British Columbians are ambitious and innovative, building on our strengths in sectors as varied as tech, life sciences, energy, manufacturing and more to find growth opportunities around the world and right here at home in Canada. When businesses across our country trade with each other, we create good jobs and contribute to one strong Canadian economy."

–The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan)

"Local innovation is a driver of national prosperity. As we build one Canadian economy, we are creating stronger connections between communities, businesses, and markets across Canada. By investing in Regional Development Agencies, Canada's new government is helping businesses expand trade networks, unlock new opportunities, and grow at home and abroad."

–The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

"When we empower Canadian companies to thrive, we contribute to a better future for all generations. Through the DTCN, FedNor will help protect businesses while building a stronger workforce that reflects the expertise of partners across Northern Ontario. This will create real opportunities for businesses and workers, here at home."

–The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor)

"Canada's economy is strongest when our businesses can sell, grow, and create jobs right here at home. The Domestic Trade Commissioners Network brings provinces, territories, and the federal government together to help Canadian small and medium-sized businesses break down internal barriers, connect to new markets, and strengthen supply chains across the country. By making it easier to do business within Canada, we're building a more resilient, integrated economy that works for workers, entrepreneurs, and communities in every region."

–The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Innovation, and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Quick facts

Every year, around $530 billion worth of goods and services move across provincial and territorial borders. This is equal to almost 20% of Canada's gross domestic product.

It is estimated that eliminating all federal, provincial and territorial internal trade barriers could boost GDP by as much as $200 billion over time, which is equivalent to $5,100 per person.

The federal government and provinces/territories are taking action to remove interprovincial trade barriers, including removing federal exceptions from the Canadian Free Trade Agreement, removing federal barriers through the Free Trade and Labour Mobility Act , and implementing the recent Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on the Sale of Goods.

, and implementing the recent Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on the Sale of Goods. The Government of Canada has launched the Buy Canadian Policy to help create a strong Canadian supply chain by prioritizing Canadian suppliers and Canadian-made goods and services whenever possible.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, 819-665-6527, [email protected]; Media Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]