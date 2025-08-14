OTTAWA, ONT, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced a new call for proposals under the 2025 Cyber Security Cooperation Program (CSCP), to strengthen the country's cyber resilience and address evolving cyber threats.

Originally launched in 2019, the CSCP provided funding to projects that improved the security of Canada's vital cyber systems. CSCP 2025 will build on the success of its last call for proposals to provide up to $10.3 million over five years to support initiatives that promote cyber security innovation, knowledge sharing, and capacity building.

The CSCP is a key component of Canada's new National Cyber Security Strategy. The new call for proposals will help support the Strategy's goals by funding grassroots and institutional efforts for a secure and resilient Canadian cyberspace. Applications for funding are now open, and interested organizations are encouraged to visit the CSCP page for more information, including a list of priority areas and Terms and Conditions.

Quote

"Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and frequent, creating risks for our personal privacy, our economy, and critical infrastructure. The 2025 Cyber Security Cooperation Program will help Canadian organizations to work together to build a safer and more secure digital environment for everyone."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

The call for proposals for CSCP 2025 will be open from August 14, 2025 to September 25, 2025 .

to . Eligible recipients include Canadian not-for-profit organizations; Canadian academia and research institutions; Indigenous (First Nation, Inuit, or Métis) governments and organizations; provincial, territorial, and municipal governments and authorities; and, Canadian for-profit organizations.

Funding proposals will be evaluated by a panel of Government of Canada cyber security experts.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X , LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]