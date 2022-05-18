The strategy will set the course for growth, investment and stability

MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Tourism tells our story to the world, and the workers in that industry make possible the memorable experiences people carry with them for the rest of their lives. Today at an event with the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, announced the launch of the formal engagement period for the renewal of Canada's Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Minister Boissonnault will work with the tourism sector, provincial and territorial counterparts, and Indigenous tourism partners to renew the strategy and set a course for growth, investment and stability. The Minister also spoke about supports for small and medium-sized enterprises and his vision for the tourism and hospitality industry in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an undeniable and unique impact on Canadian tourism. To help the tourism and hospitality industry weather the challenges of the past two years, the Government of Canada provided $23 billion in emergency support. Now, with travel safely resuming and the industry beginning to turn the corner, there is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for tourism to thrive and grow even stronger. The government is deeply invested in seeing the tourism industry thrive again and reach its full potential as a job creator and economic driver in communities all across Canada. As announced in Budget 2022, one of many measures that will help fuel the resurgence of tourism is the renewal of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

The strategy will focus on important areas such as workforce challenges and destination development, which have become increasingly significant since the first strategy was launched in 2019.

Tourism stakeholders, business owners and employees, as well as members of the public, are invited to visit New Federal Tourism Growth Strategy to provide input and help lay the foundation for the future of Canada's tourism industry.

"Today's launch of the consultation period for the renewal of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy is a significant and exciting step for Canadian tourism. There is a lot of work to be done, and I know we can position the sector for long-term growth by coming together in a spirit of collaboration. Working with industry partners and provincial and territorial colleagues, we will plot a course for a bright future for this sector and for the Canadian economy."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

The tourism sector is a key contributor to the Canadian economy. In 2019, tourism generated over $104 billion in revenue and directly employed 692,000 people, including members of under-represented groups like racialized and LGBTQ2+ individuals, youth, women, new Canadians and Indigenous populations.

in revenue and directly employed 692,000 people, including members of under-represented groups like racialized and LGBTQ2+ individuals, youth, women, new Canadians and Indigenous populations. Launched in 2019, Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy was focused on unleashing the potential of tourism to drive economic growth and job creation in all regions of the country.

