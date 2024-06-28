Government of Canada launches consultation on right to repair to better meet Canadian consumers' needs

Feedback will help inform repairability policy in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians rightfully expect that their purchases, from phones to washers and dryers, work well and last for years, and that's why the Government of Canada is committed to improving Canadians' ability to repair home appliances and consumer electronics. Every generation should be able to repair their broken appliances or devices—and at a fair price—rather than being forced to purchase a new product when one component fails.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, launched a consultation on a right to repair for Canadians. This initiative is about giving consumers greater choice over, and information on, repair options for the products they buy. When Canadians can more easily repair their washing machines, cell phones and other products, this can save them replacing expensive products and can keep waste out of landfills. This is one of the ways the government is building and supporting a circular economy.

The consultation will serve to gather feedback from Canadians to inform the development of a federal right-to-repair or repairability policy approach, and it is focused on durability, repairability and interoperability for home appliances and consumer electronics.

Canadians can provide their input at the following link: https://ised-isde.survey-sondage.ca/f/s/RTR

Interested parties are welcome to submit feedback online until September 26, 2024.

Quotes

"Canadian consumers expect their digital devices and home appliances to last for a long time and to be repairable. This public consultation will leverage the skills and knowledge available to guide our efforts to provide Canadians with a right to repair and, ultimately, contribute to making life more affordable."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"We need to reimagine how we produce and consume products to keep them in the economy and out of landfills for as long as possible. In a circular economy, devices and appliances should be easy to repair, and spare parts should be readily accessible. By throwing out less devices and appliances, we are using our resources more wisely and efficiently while reducing pollution and protecting our environment."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

In Budget 2024, the Government of Canada committed to launch consultations on a right to repair for home appliances and consumer electronics to support the development of a federal policy approach.

committed to launch consultations on a right to repair for home appliances and consumer electronics to support the development of a federal policy approach. The Government of Canada is supporting amendments to the Copyright Act through Bill C-244 (diagnose, maintenance, and repair) and Bill C-294 (interoperability). These amendments support Canadians' ability to keep their devices working longer.

is supporting amendments to the through Bill C-244 (diagnose, maintenance, and repair) and Bill C-294 (interoperability). These amendments support Canadians' ability to keep their devices working longer. The government has amended the Competition Act through Bill C-59, which expands the existing "refusal to deal" provision to include situations where parties harm competition in refusing to provide a means to diagnose or repair a product. Bill C-59 received royal assent on June 20, 2024.

through Bill C-59, which expands the existing "refusal to deal" provision to include situations where parties harm competition in refusing to provide a means to diagnose or repair a product. Bill C-59 received royal assent on June 20, 2024. A federal right to repair approach would complement and support environmental initiatives such as the circular economy, which seeks to retain and recover as much value as possible from resources, including by reusing, repairing and remanufacturing products and materials, while additionally offering opportunities to spur innovation in product development and support long-term sustainable industrial policies and development.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is collaborating with Environment and Climate Change Canada and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada on this consultation.

Associated links

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

