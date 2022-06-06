Proposals for millimetre Wave (mmWave) spectrum bands will support more competition and innovative 5G applications

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - More than ever before, Canadians rely on wireless services for working, attending school, managing their finances, accessing health care and staying in touch with their loved ones. For this reason, ensuring access to high-quality and affordable services is essential. That is why the Government of Canada will make large amounts of high-frequency spectrum available to encourage the effective deployment of 5G technologies.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the launch of the mmWave Licensing Framework Consultation with proposed measures to promote competition, foster innovation and ensure providers use their spectrum in a timely manner. With the government making this spectrum available, Canadians will benefit from higher quality wireless services and innovative new applications that use 5G technologies.

Quote

"Our government recognizes that high-quality telecommunication services are crucial in the everyday lives of Canadians. That's why we are continuing to make more spectrum available, with the right rules in place to improve competition, innovation and affordability in the industry. We are excited to hear how this spectrum can be put to good use to create innovative 5G applications to benefit Canadians."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The mmWave bands (26, 28 and 38 GHz) are expected to support both highly localized mobile 5G services (such as in crowded sports arenas) and new applications from industries such as manufacturing and transportation.

This consultation follows a repurposing decision announced in 2019 and is the next major step in the lead-up to a mmWave spectrum auction planned for 2024.

The consultation also proposes to make additional mmWave spectrum available through a future non-competitive licensing process to support new and non-traditional users.

The consultation will be open for a 120-day comment period.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]