Government of Canada launches annual call for proposals to help conserve heritage places

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, launched the call for proposals for Parks Canada's National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places. For 2022-23, a total of up to $2 million is available to help ensure the protection of national historic sites, heritage lighthouses, and heritage railway stations.

The Cost-Sharing Program is a contribution program whereby up to 50% of eligible costs incurred in the conservation and presentation of heritage places can be reimbursed. Funding is available to heritage places that have been formally recognized, but are not administered, by the federal government. Project funding will help ensure these sites remain vibrant and support tourism and job creation in the community. Special consideration will also be given to projects that seek to better represent the diversity and complexity of Canadian history, address the effects of climate change, or advance accessibility or inclusion at heritage places. As a pilot project in this round of funding and to better understand the needs of heritage places administered by Indigenous organizations, projects which do not fully meet the normal program requirements may be considered.

Heritage places illustrate the defining moments in the story of Canada. Together, they tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and our country. National historic sites, heritage lighthouses, and heritage railway stations provide a wide range of cultural, social, economic, and environmental benefits to their communities.

The deadline to submit an application is January 7, 2022. Additional information and application forms are available on Parks Canada's website.

"Through Parks Canada's National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places, we are taking action to protect and preserve national historic sites, heritage lighthouses and heritage railway stations, and help support local economies and tourism. With up to $2 million available in 2022-23, I encourage custodians of these important heritage places to apply for funding and invite all Canadians to experience and learn more about our heritage."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

The National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places can provide financial assistance of up to 50% or $250,000 for conservation projects, and up to 50% or $25,000 for preparatory assistance or presentation projects. Applications are carefully considered for funding following a call for proposals and competitive selection process.

for conservation projects, and up to 50% or for preparatory assistance or presentation projects. Applications are carefully considered for funding following a call for proposals and competitive selection process. Eligible applicants include not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous organizations, and provincial, territorial, regional, or municipal governments who are either owners or long-term lessees of heritage places that have been formally recognized by the federal government, including associated lands, or parts of a heritage place or national historic site district.

In the past 5 years, the National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places has invested more than $20 million to foster heritage conservation and presentation supporting 177 projects across the country, with matching funds raised by eligible non-federal custodians of national historic sites, heritage lighthouses, and heritage railway stations.

to foster heritage conservation and presentation supporting 177 projects across the country, with matching funds raised by eligible non-federal custodians of national historic sites, heritage lighthouses, and heritage railway stations. One notable example of a recent project is the conservation of the rooftop cupolas at the Kiever Synagogue, in Toronto . Situated within Kensington Market National Historic Site, the synagogue remains a witness to the vibrant Jewish life that has filled this neighbourhood for over a hundred years. As the congregation prepares to celebrate the centennial of the building, Parks Canada is contributing up to $100,000 to the First Russian Congregation of Rodfesolium Ansekiev to secure the roof of this magnificent building for the next hundred years.

