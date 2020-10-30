Government of Canada issues Advance Contract Award Notice for vessel life extension of Canada's largest icebreaker

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is committed to providing the members of the Canadian Coast Guard with the equipment they need to safely and effectively do their important work on behalf of all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has issued an Advance Contract Award Notice (ACAN) signalling its intention to enter into a contract with Chantier Davie of Lévis, Quebec, for required vessel life extension work on the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Louis S. St-Laurent, Canada's largest icebreaker.

This procurement ensures an open, fair and competitive process that will allow any other supplier with a comparable option to submit a proposal to the government before the contract is awarded. Other interested suppliers will have 15 calendar days to submit a Statement of Capabilities to show they meet the requirements laid out in the ACAN.

The scheduled vessel life extension work on the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent will take place over three 5-month dry docking periods in 2022, 2024 and 2027 respectively, with an alongside work period in 2023. Work includes, but is not limited to, inspections, regulatory maintenance and auxiliary equipment replacement.

The vessel life extension of the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent will enable the Coast Guard to continue to provide critical icebreaking and emergency response services effectively and safely in Canadian waters, while providing economic opportunities for the Canadian marine sector in the Quebec region.

The Government of Canada remains firmly committed to the National Shipbuilding Strategy and is working hard to ensure it continues delivering important benefits for Canadian shipyards and suppliers across Canada. This contract was awarded under the repair, refit and maintenance component of the strategy, which continues to provide ongoing opportunities for the Canadian marine sector.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada remains firmly committed to the National Shipbuilding Strategy, which continues to provide good opportunities for shipyards right across Canada. We are leveraging our skilled shipbuilding workforce to help us deliver on this commitment, while supporting economic growth in Quebec and across the country."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Icebreakers are vital to the safety of mariners, the resupply of northern communities and the continued flow of commerce through Canadian waters. As we welcome home the CCGS Louis S. St–Laurent after months at sea, we are thrilled to announce this vessel will be repaired and upgraded so it can continue to provide these critical services for Canadians. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, our government is ensuring the Coast Guard has the equipment and tools it needs to carry out its crucial work from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

The home port of the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent is in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

and Labrador. The ACAN was issued after Chantier Davie was identified as the only facility in Eastern Canada with a dry dock large enough to perform this work on the Louis S. St-Laurent.

with a dry dock large enough to perform this work on the Louis S. St-Laurent. This work on the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent is part of the Canadian Coast Guard's scheduled maintenance plan. This plan ensures Coast Guard vessels are kept in safe and reliable working condition, in accordance with Transport Canada inspection requirements.

Work on the vessel could include addressing regulatory requirements, equipment inspections, auxiliary equipment renewals, propeller renewal, exhaust lagging renewal, piping renewal, and hull and superstructure painting.

As of the end of June 2020 , the Government of Canada has awarded more than $16.74 billion of National Shipbuilding Strategy-related contracts across the country. Of this value, over $2.42 billion , or 14.47%, has been awarded to companies in Quebec , including small or medium-sized enterprises with less than 250 full-time employees.

, the Government of has awarded more than of National Shipbuilding Strategy-related contracts across the country. Of this value, over , or 14.47%, has been awarded to companies in , including small or medium-sized enterprises with less than 250 full-time employees. The CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent underwent repair, refit and maintenance work in 2014, 2017 and 2019 at Chantier Davie.

Associated links

National Shipbuilding Strategy

Canadian Coast Guard Ship Louis S. St-Laurent

Chantier Davie Canada Inc.

Tender Notice – Louis St. Laurent Dry-Dock (F6855-220001/A)

