TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Skilled tradespeople are essential for Canada to build more homes and unlock the country's full economic potential. To help recruit, retain and train more apprentices in skilled trades, the Government of Canada is making investments to attract more young people, women, and other equity-deserving groups to these rewarding and in-demand jobs.

Today, the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Ya'ara Saks, on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, announced a total of more than $13.6 million for five projects from the Greater Toronto Area under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP). These five projects are part of a total of 124 projects worth a combined $74.6 million funded through recent calls for proposals under the UTIP.

Under the Investments in Training Equipment stream 2022 and 2023 calls for proposals, 114 projects are helping unions and training providers improve the quality of training through the purchase of equipment and materials that meet the latest industry standards or investing in new technology.

Under the Innovation in Apprenticeship stream 2022 call for proposals, 10 projects are supporting unions to recruit and retain apprentices in Red Seal trades, including women, newcomers, persons with disabilities, Indigenous people, and racialized individuals, through mentorship, career services, wrap-around supports and job matching.

UTIP is part of the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's response to the skilled trades workforce's most pressing needs, including addressing barriers to successful entry, addressing the housing crisis, and increasing net-zero construction to unlock Canada's economic potential.

The Government of Canada invests nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship supports through grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, project funding, and support for the Red Seal Program to help build a robust skilled trades workforce for the future that is inclusive, certified, and productive.

Quotes

"Canada is home to the smartest minds, the most talented workers and a strong education, training, and employment system. Building on these strengths will help us adapt to a changing global economy and get ahead. By investing in the skilled trades and jobs of the future, we are setting up workers and businesses to take advantage of every opportunity, while creating good jobs for Canadian workers."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

"We're doubling down on our efforts to build a workforce that meets the challenges of today and tomorrow. By investing in the skilled trades we're helping more young Canadians, in particular young diverse Canadians, train for in-demand, good paying jobs, that will drive Canada's economic growth now and into the future."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

"Investing in skilled trade workers is investing in the backbone of our economy. By encouraging more young people, women, and other equity-deserving groups to pursue careers in the trades right here in Toronto, we are not only driving economic growth but building a stronger, more inclusive Canada for generations to come."

– Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Ya'ara Saks

"The Toronto Community Benefits Network and our community-labor coalition are pleased to receive sustainable funding from UTIP. This significant support will empower us to expand our role as a community benefits intermediary, offering essential support to apprentices from Black, Indigenous, and equity-deserving groups to successfully navigate the complexities of their apprenticeship journey within an environment of inclusivity and respect." – Rosemarie Powell, Executive Director, Toronto Community Benefits Network

Quick Facts

Since the start of the program in 2017, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $305 million in grants and contributions funding under UTIP.

has invested nearly in grants and contributions funding under UTIP. A call for proposals under the new UTIP Sustainable Jobs funding Stream was launched on June 20, 2024 to support unions and their partners in leading the development of green training for workers in the trades. An investment of over $95 million over five years will help unions and their partners provide green training to approximately 20,000 apprentices, journeypersons and other workers. This call for proposals is open until September 5, 2024 . As part of this funding, a separate agreement with the Government of Quebec will support the province in implementing a program that accounts for the specific features of Quebec's apprenticeship system.

to support unions and their partners in leading the development of green training for workers in the trades. An investment of over over five years will help unions and their partners provide green training to approximately 20,000 apprentices, journeypersons and other workers. This call for proposals is open until . As part of this funding, a separate agreement with the Government of will support the province in implementing a program that accounts for the specific features of apprenticeship system. To help address the growing need for skilled trades workers, Budget 2024 announced the Government's intention to deliver a $90 million investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades.

investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades. The Government of Canada also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and up to $20,000 in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as Apprenticeship Grants of up to $4,000 .

also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and up to in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as Apprenticeship Grants of up to . Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about what the skilled trades are, how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

Associated Links

Backgrounder: Union Training and Innovation Program

About the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy

Union Training and Innovation Program

Budget 2024

Canada.ca/skilled-trades

Follow us on Twitter

Appendix: Local projects receiving funding under UTIP

Organization Name Region/City Funding Millwright Regional Council Toronto $58,732 Ontario Insulators Local 95 Richmond Hill $48,754 Skilled Trades Ontario Toronto $4,242,127 Toronto Community Benefits Network Toronto $4,830,671 National Electrical Trade Council Mississauga $4,481,452 TOTAL $13,661,736

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For media enquiries, please contact: Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected], 343-573-1846; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]