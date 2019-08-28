Government of Canada Invests to Determine Feasibility of Extending Dolbeau-Mistassini Railway to Bring Goods to Market

BAIE-COMEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honorable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major new investment of $ 7.4 million to determine the feasibility of extending the existing rail line at Dolbeau-Mistassini to the rail and marine terminal at Baie-Comeau.

This extension would give Canadian companies access to a deep sea port for exporting their goods to overseas markets, including agricultural and forestry products, fertilizers, as well as refined oil and chemical products. The initial phase of the project would serve an estimated 800 wagons per day, carrying bulk solid and liquid products, as well as general cargo.

These investments will have important economic benefits for Canadians and will create an estimated 105 jobs during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

to overseas markets; and generate new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

