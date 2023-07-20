SOURIS, PE, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working with provinces and territories to modernize Canada's public health care system and adapt to the changing needs of Canadians.

To strengthen Canada's universal public health care system, Budget 2023 highlighted the Government of Canada's plan to provide close to $200 billion over 10 years, which includes over $1 billion to Prince Edward Island for timely access to a family health team provider, a sustainable workforce, better access to quality mental health services, and ensuring patients have access to their own electronic health information. Helping Canadians age with dignity, closer to home, with access to home care or care in a safe long-term care facility is another shared priority where collaborative work is already underway.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced the signature of an agreement with Prince Edward Island to continue to improve access to home and community care, as well as mental health and addiction services. Through this agreement, Prince Edward Island received over $5 million for 2022-23 from the $11 billion, 10-year investment outlined in Budget 2017.

Building on the action plan of the previous agreement, the Canada-Prince Edward Island agreement outlines the following actions:

Strengthen home and community care by supporting the delivery of specialized community services programs, including:

support the Mobile Integrated Health services that improve access by using paramedics, pharmacists and palliative care services to alleviate pressures on the health care system;



implement the InterRAI Home Care Assessment Tool allowing clinicians to identify issues, develop care plans and monitor patient progress; and,



provide options that support primary care at home and mental health services in the community.

Improve access to mental health and addictions services by:

expanding access to community-based mental health and addiction services for children and youth (delivered in schools), in recognition of the effectiveness of early interventions to treat mild to moderate mental health disorders; and,



providing a new pathway for mental health and addictions services that provides the right service at the right time in the community for people with complex health needs.

The Government of Canada will continue to work closely with provinces and territories to support them in accessing the remaining four years of funding available for home and community care, and mental health and addictions, and to improve health care services across the country.

Quotes

"Providing better health care for Canadians means supporting our health workers and ensuring patients receive timely access to the essential health services they need and deserve. This includes supporting improved home care and enhancing access to community mental health services here in Prince Edward Island and across the country. Together with provinces and territories, we will work together to achieve better health outcomes for everyone, from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"The pandemic presented significant challenges and highlighted significant gaps in our health care and social systems. The agreement with Prince Edward Island will help broaden the availability of mental health and addiction services for kids and teenagers and improve services by offering community-based care for people with complex mental health and addictions care needs."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Improving mental health and addictions services is vitally important to the overall health and well-being of Islanders. Today's announcement is an important step forward in addressing the gaps in our system and we'll continue working together to help build a healthier future for everyone."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"This agreement extends a funding arrangement that has already provided $20 million for home care, community care, mental health and addiction on Prince Edward Island. With our federal partners, we will continue to use this financial support to provide care and supports for the care and health needs of our community."

The Honourable Mark McLane

Minister of Health and Wellness

Quick Facts

Budget 2017 committed $11 billion over 10 years in federal funding to provinces and territories to improve access to home and community care, and mental health and addictions services for Canadians.

over 10 years in federal funding to provinces and territories to improve access to home and community care, and mental health and addictions services for Canadians. In 2017, federal, provincial and territorial Ministers of Health endorsed the Common Statement of Principles on Shared Health Priorities, which outlines common priorities for home and community care, and mental health and addictions services, and informed the development of bilateral agreements.

The renewal of the agreements for one year will give the provinces and territories the opportunity to evaluate their current needs and adjust health care priorities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Budget 2021 included a $3 billion investment over five years to support provinces and territories in applying long-term care standards and making permanent changes.

