Government of Canada invests over $5 million to bring high-speed Internet to over 3,300 households in British Columbia

Rural British Columbians to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced over $5 million in funding for ispeed Communications, Swift Internet and TELUS to bring high-speed Internet to over 3,300 households in the following communities:

ispeed Communications: Coldstream , Deep Creek, Grindrod, Hullcar, Okanagan and Spallumcheen (Splatsin)

, Deep Creek, Grindrod, Hullcar, Okanagan and Spallumcheen (Splatsin) Swift Internet: Arrow Creek, Canyon , Kingsgate, Kitchener , Kuskonook, Lister , Moyie , Sanca, Twin Bays, West Creston , Wynndel and Yahk

, Kingsgate, , Kuskonook, , , Sanca, Twin Bays, , and TELUS: Barlow Creek , Blue Springs, Booth Creek, Cherryville, Clearview , Shuswap Falls, south of Smithers , Spruceland and Wilks/Kahn, Ten Mile Lake, Twin Lakes , and Wycliffe

The governments of Canada and British Columbia have partnered to support high-speed Internet projects that will connect all remaining rural households in the province. This historic agreement, announced on March 8, 2022, is being made possible by a joint federal-provincial investment totaling up to $830 million. The governments of Canada and British Columbia are now announcing details of projects selected under that agreement.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"This investment will bring reliable high-speed Internet access to over 3,300 households in British Columbia, helping create jobs, improving access to health care and online learning services, and keeping people connected. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed $7.2 billion to connect rural Canadians to better, faster Internet. We will continue making investments like these in rural and remote communities to help connect every single Canadian to high-speed Internet."

– Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The pandemic has shifted much of our lives and transformed how we live, work, learn, and do business online. But more importantly, rural communities in B.C. are without access to high-speed Internet and are getting left behind. Because of our government's investments today, more British Columbians will have access to high-speed Internet."

– Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood–Port Kells

Quick facts

The projects announced today are receiving over $5 million in investments from the Government of Canada to bring high-speed Internet to over 3,300 households in Arrow Creek, Barlow Creek , Blue Springs, Booth Creek, Canyon , Cherryville, Clearview , Coldstream , Deep Creek, Grindrod, Hullcar, Kingsgate, Kitchener , Kuskonook, Lister , Moyie , Okanagan, Sanca, Shuswap Falls, south of Smithers , Spallumcheen (Splatsin), Spruceland and Wilks/Kahn, Ten Mile Lake, Twin Bays, Twin Lakes , West Creston , Wycliffe , Wynndel , and Yahk .

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to connect.

, a Canada–British Columbia broadband partnership was announced. This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining rural households in to broadband through a total investment of up to , co-funded equally by both levels of government. To date, 171 projects supported through the Rapid Response Stream of the UBF have been announced. These projects will bring high-speed Internet to more than 80,000 households in rural and remote communities across Canada .

. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

page. Since 2015, Government of Canada funding has supported projects to bring improved speeds to over 1.2 million households in rural and remote communities across Canada .

