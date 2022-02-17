Residents of rural Saskatchewan communities to benefit from increased connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how we live, work, learn and do business, and now more than ever, Canadians across the country need reliable high-speed Internet to access services, supports and opportunities. Through the Universal Broadband Fund's (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced nearly $6.6 million in funding for 10 projects that will bring high-speed Internet to more than 2,500 households in rural Saskatchewan. Funding will be allocated as follows:

$2.4 million for FlexNetworks for a project benefiting the communities of Neuhorst , Bradwell , Shields, Thode and Neuanlage as well as rural areas near the village of Clavet

for FlexNetworks for a project benefiting the communities of , , Shields, Thode and Neuanlage as well as rural areas near the village of $1.29 million for Prairie Crocus Rural Internet for a project benefiting the communities of Water Park Estates, Eagle Ridge Country Estates, Aberdeen and Shields

for Prairie Crocus Rural Internet for a project benefiting the communities of Water Park Estates, Eagle Ridge Country Estates, and Shields $528,909 for Access Communications Cooperative Limited for a project benefitting the communities of Macklin and Shaunavon

for Access Communications Cooperative Limited for a project benefitting the communities of and $458,271 for Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation

for Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation $1.9 million for Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"This investment will bring reliable high-speed Internet access to over 2,500 households in rural Saskatchewan, helping create jobs, improving access to health care and online learning services, and keeping people connected. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed $7.2 billion to connect rural Canadians to better, faster Internet. We will continue making investments like these in rural and remote communities to help connect every single Canadian to high-speed Internet."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"This $6.6 million in federal funding to improve high-speed Internet will mean faster, more reliable, and efficient Internet service for Saskatchewan residents. Whether it's students in online classes, virtual meetings from the kitchen table, or streaming our favourite movies, this pandemic has shown us just how essential reliable Internet access has become. Our government understands how vital it is, for families and businesses, to connect rural and remote regions all across Canada, including in Saskatchewan."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick facts

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

Associated links

