Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

All Canadians need reliable and affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. The Government of Canada is taking action to bring high-speed Internet access to underserved communities.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, together with Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced nearly $1.2 million in federal funding for Rogers to bring high-speed Internet access to over 1,600 households, including over 440 Indigenous households, in 16 rural and remote communities on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. That's why our government made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026. Today's announcement highlights our commitment to Internet connectivity in rural Nova Scotia. This investment will provide reliable high-speed Internet access, through Rogers, to over 1,600 underserved homes in 16 Cape Breton communities."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"High-speed Internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in Nova Scotia. This investment will help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep people connected to their family, friends and loved ones."

– Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Reliable Internet is essential to staying connected no matter where you live. That is why our government is collaborating with Rogers to bring high-speed Internet access to 16 communities across our province. By working to close the connectivity gap in Nova Scotia, this funding will help increase employment opportunities while also advancing access to health care and online learning services."

– Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Access to reliable, high-speed Internet is critical for residents of rural Nova Scotia to stay connected and access health care services, and for businesses to operate and grow. We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada to bring high-speed fibre Internet access to more than 1,600 households."

– Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers Communications Inc.

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $51 million in connectivity projects in Nova Scotia.

