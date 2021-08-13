OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted long-standing challenges in Canada's long-term care (LTC) facilities. Gaps have been exposed in infection prevention and control, staffing and infrastructure, with tragic effects on residents, their families and those working in these settings.

That's why, in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada committed up to $1 billion through the Safe Long-Term Care Fund to help provinces and territories to improve infection prevention and control in long-term care, such as hiring additional staff and wage top-ups, new or renovated infrastructure, including ventilation, and readiness assessments.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced an agreement with Prince Edward Island to provide it with more than $6 million for Safe Long-term Care. This funding will support the improvement of infection prevention and control in Prince Edward Island's facilities that deliver long-term care by:

Enhancing education and training for long-term care staff;

Establishing an infection prevention and control program within private sector facilities;

Replacing aging and outdated equipment; and

Upgrading infrastructure, including the installation of new ventilation systems and the conversion of double rooms to single rooms.

Quotes

"We owe it to those who were affected by the tragedies experienced because of COVID-19 to act and improve things, and today's funding to Prince Edward Island reflects our commitment to make sure everyone living in long-term care receives safe, quality care and is treated with dignity."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Canada's Minister of Health

"Better infection prevention is vital to keep seniors and those working in long-term care homes safe. Today's investment in infrastructure, equipment, training and programming will better protect those in Prince Edward Island's long-term care homes. By working together with provinces and territories, the Government of Canada is improving seniors' quality of life."

The Honourable Deb Schulte

Canada's Minister of Seniors

"Islanders living in long term care facilities in Prince Edward Island deserve top quality, safe and compassionate care, especially as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding announcement is another example of what can be accomplished through a strong, collaborative relationship between the federal and provincial governments."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson

Minister of Health and Wellness for Prince Edward Island

"We have a shared moral responsibility to protect those living in long-term care. We'll keep working with the government here on Prince Edward Island to improve the quality of these facilities, and investments like this one will make them safer for the folks who call them home."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

To ensure transparency for Canadians on the funding provided through the Safe Long-term Care Fund, provinces and territories will develop and publish action plans that list their specific investments and performance metrics.

In addition to the Safe Long-term Care Fund, the Government of Canada has also invested to address the gaps identified during the pandemic:

has also invested to address the gaps identified during the pandemic: By investing $740 million in the Safe Restart Agreements to support provinces and territories in addressing the immediate needs within LTC.

in the Safe Restart Agreements to support provinces and territories in addressing the immediate needs within LTC.

By providing up to $3 billion in federal funding to support provinces and territories to increase the wages of low-income essential workers, which could include front line workers in hospitals and LTC facilities.

in federal funding to support provinces and territories to increase the wages of low-income essential workers, which could include front line workers in hospitals and LTC facilities.

By providing an additional $9.6 million to Healthcare Excellence Canada to support LTC facilities across the country through the LTC+ initiative. More than 1,500 facilities are participating in the program.

to Healthcare Excellence Canada to support LTC facilities across the country through the LTC+ initiative. More than 1,500 facilities are participating in the program. As well, Budget 2021 includes a $3 billion investment over five years, starting in 2022-23, to ensure that provinces and territories provide a high standard of care in their LTC facilities.

Associated Links



Canada-Prince Edward Island Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addictions Services Funding Agreement

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Thierry Bélair, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709