WHITEHORSE, YT, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's universal, publicly funded health system is a source of pride for Canadians. The Government of Canada is working closely with territorial governments to strengthen health care and adapt the system to the challenges of delivering health care in the North during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced the signature of a bilateral agreement with Yukon to expand capacity to provide virtual care to its residents. Under the agreement, Yukon will invest federal funding based on agreed-upon pan-Canadian priorities for accelerating virtual health services during the pandemic.

Through this bilateral agreement, Yukon will receive approximately $3.12 million in targeted federal funding in 2020-21 to support 1Health Yukon. Over the coming weeks, Yukon will be developing an action plan that outlines how it will invest its share of federal funding to improve access to virtual care through investments in the 1Health Yukon initiative.

Quotes

"Now more than ever, Canadians need access to virtual care services to support their health. We are working with provinces and territories to rapidly deploy such services for Canadians, to ensure they can access the care they need, whenever they need them. Today's investment will support Yukon in their expansion of virtual health care services, ensuring Yukoners have health services throughout the pandemic."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Canada's Minister of Health

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Health Canada to advance and accelerate 1Health Yukon. This investment will support our use of technology to increase access to care, bring care closer to home, and improve delivery and coordination of care through an integrated health information system that connects health care settings across Yukon."

Pauline Frost

Yukon's Minister of Health and Social Services

"Today's announcement will support advancements to Yukon's virtual health care. 1Health Yukon is helping to integrate system-information across Yukon, leading to better quality care for all Yukoners. Our Government is proud to partner with Yukon, and indeed all the territories and provinces, to modernize and make health care more effective."

Larry Bagnell

Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick Facts

On May 3, 2020 , the Prime Minister announced an investment of $240.5 million to increase access to virtual services and digital tools to support Canadians' health and wellbeing.

, the Prime Minister announced an investment of to increase access to virtual services and digital tools to support Canadians' health and wellbeing. $150 million of that funding will be provided to provinces and territories through targeted bilateral agreements aimed at expanding virtual health services in keeping with specific priorities agreed to by federal, provincial and territorial health officials to help meet the health needs of Canadians during the COVID-19 outbreak.

of that funding will be provided to provinces and territories through targeted bilateral agreements aimed at expanding virtual health services in keeping with specific priorities agreed to by federal, provincial and territorial health officials to help meet the health needs of Canadians during the COVID-19 outbreak. This funding is also in addition to the $50 million in incremental federal funding allocated to Canada Health Infoway to further support provincial and territorial efforts to rapidly implement new initiatives in keeping with the shared federal, provincial and territorial priorities for virtual care.

in incremental federal funding allocated to Canada Health Infoway to further support provincial and territorial efforts to rapidly implement new initiatives in keeping with the shared federal, provincial and territorial priorities for virtual care. Bilateral agreements on virtual care are a time-limited initiative aimed at ensuring that Canadians can continue to access the health care services they need during this time of uncertainty.

Yukon is the first provincial or territorial jurisdiction to reach an agreement with the Government of Canada under this funding arrangement.

is the first provincial or territorial jurisdiction to reach an agreement with the Government of under this funding arrangement. 1Health Yukon consists of a number of initiatives to support the health care needs of Yukoners today and into the future by using technology to increase access to care, provide opportunities to bring care closer to home, and improve delivery and coordination of care through an integrated health information system that connects health care settings across Yukon .

consists of a number of initiatives to support the health care needs of Yukoners today and into the future by using technology to increase access to care, provide opportunities to bring care closer to home, and improve delivery and coordination of care through an integrated health information system that connects health care settings across . Health Canada is building on this investment by a working with provinces and territories on related policy issues. This will enable the longer-term adoption of high-quality and safe virtual health services as a complement to face-to-face care.

is building on this investment by a working with provinces and territories on related policy issues. This will enable the longer-term adoption of high-quality and safe virtual health services as a complement to face-to-face care. Today's announcement will help Yukon implement secure video-conferencing technology, secure messaging and file transfer, patient access to lab results online, remote patient monitoring technologies and infrastructure, and digital supports to integrate these new tools into Yukon's digital health system.

implement secure video-conferencing technology, secure messaging and file transfer, patient access to lab results online, remote patient monitoring technologies and infrastructure, and digital supports to integrate these new tools into digital health system. The Government of Canada is also investing $11 billion in targeted funding over 10 years for provinces and territories to improve access to home care and mental health services for Canadians.

