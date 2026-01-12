TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, and the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State for Labour, announced $1.89 million in funding to the United Nations Association in Canada for a new initiative aimed at reducing youth involvement in gangs and violent crime in Toronto's Rexdale community through Public Safety Canada's Youth Gang Prevention Fund.

The four-year project will empower youth aged 16 to 19 by helping them build resilience, secure employment, and choose positive paths away from gangs. This work is in partnership with the Rexdale Community Health Centre. Activities will include pre-employment training, life skills and decision-making workshops, and peer mentorship. Participants will also engage in a Model United Nations training and conference focused on crime prevention, fostering leadership and community engagement.

The Youth Gang Prevention Fund provides funding for initiatives in communities that prevent at-risk youth from joining gangs and offer exit strategies for youth involved with gangs. It exists under Public Safety Canada's National Crime Prevention Strategy, the Government of Canada's framework for the implementation of crime prevention interventions in the country, which provides funding to projects that contribute to preventing and reducing crime in Canada and to increasing knowledge about what works in crime prevention.

"Our government is committed to creating safer communities by investing in programs that give young people the tools and support they need to succeed. This project will help at-risk youth build skills, confidence, and connections that steer them away from gangs and toward brighter futures."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"As the Member of Parliament for Etobicoke North, I know how vital it is to invest in programs that strengthen Rexdale and support our youth. Together, we will provide young people in this area with opportunities to learn, lead, and thrive, reducing the risk of gang involvement and creating a safer community."

- The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State for Labour and Member of Parliament for Etobicoke North

"We are grateful for Public Safety Canada's support, which enables us to advance our goal of building safer and more resilient communities. This investment will help us work alongside Rexdale Community Health Center to provide meaningful opportunities for youth that build confidence, skills, and hope. Together, we can tackle systemic barriers and create safe spaces where young people can thrive and lead positive change in their community."

- Aki Temisevä, President and CEO, United Nations Association in Canada

The United Nations Association in Canada is an historic civil society organization that educates and engages Canadians on the work of the United Nations and on global issues.

