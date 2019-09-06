Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure improvements at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport

WINNIPEG, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Airports are important economic drivers. The Government of Canada recognizes the significant role played by Canada's airports in supporting jobs and tourism, enabling investment and facilitating trade. That is why the Government is investing to improve airport infrastructure.

Today, Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Charleswood — St. James — Assiniboia — Headingley, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $30.4 million to increase air cargo capacity at Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, and move Canadian goods to international markets more efficiently.

The airport is a key transportation hub for central Canada, the Canadian North, and for Canada's international trade flows. This project, financed by the Government of Canada and the Winnipeg Airports Authority, provides wide-ranging economic and trade benefits for Canadian producers in the region by offering additional export capacity for commodities that would otherwise be exported via U.S. transportation hubs. The project will also improve accessibility and affordability of goods in Canadian remote and Northern communities.

The construction of a 13,000 square-metre cargo logistics facility will include space for cold storage and perishable commodities, live animal handling, expanded air cargo capacity, and additional space for aircraft. This will benefit producers in multiple industries, particularly e-commerce, agricultural livestock, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and aerospace, which require the specialized storage space it will provide. It will also improve the efficiency and affordability of air resupply out of Winnipeg for remote and Northern communities.

This investment will have important economic and employment benefits for Canadians by creating an estimated 630 jobs during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

Quotes

"Transportation systems are a vital part of Winnipeg's economy and the investment announced here today will foster long-term prosperity for the city. These improvements to the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport will help businesses and producers get more products to market."

Doug Eyolfson

Member of Parliament for Charleswood — St. James — Assiniboia — Headingley

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

, and handle almost all of international trade flows by air. The Government of Canada is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening Canada's economy.

is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening economy. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

