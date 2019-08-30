Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at the Port of Corner Brook in Newfoundland and Labrador to move goods to market

CORNER BROOK, NL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs, and support economic growth.

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $5.5 million for a project that will increase operational efficiency at the Port of Corner Brook, and will move Canadian goods to international markets.

The Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, announced a contribution of $850,000 towards the project on behalf of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Corner Brook Port Corporation will be contributing $2,325,000, Logistec $1.7 million, and Corner Brook Pulp & Paper $625,000.

A new warehouse will be built to store goods, and a new crane will be acquired and installed to load and unload container ships. This project will allow goods to be shipped directly to international markets, resulting in faster delivery to customers. The project will also reduce truck traffic, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and enhance productivity and optimize the usage of the port.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 100 jobs in the region during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

Quotes

"Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies. The investment announced here today will make our transportation system stronger by addressing urgent capacity constraints at the Port of Corner Brook and fostering long-term prosperity for our community."

Gudie Hutchings

Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"This investment demonstrates the commitment for continued economic growth of Western Newfoundland. The additional port infrastructure will allow Port of Corner Brook to expand its services through export opportunities which have the potential to make a significant impact on the regional economy".

Jackie Chow

Chief Executive Officer, Corner Brook Port Corporation

"The Port of Corner Brook has become an important shipping hub and is critical to the economy of the region. This project will be a catalyst for increased regional economic activity and overseas trade, and I look forward to the future opportunities that will result from this investment by our government."

The Honourable Dwight Ball

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Today's announcement of a federal-provincial investment towards transportation infrastructure at the Port of Corner Brook will play a major role in contributing to Canada's transportation networks, while at the same time secure the future of our forestry sector and Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Ltd. Not only will this generate employment opportunities for Corner Brook and surrounding area, it will support and improve our ability to move product to markets which delivers on our commitment to sustain, grow and diversify our forest sector."

The Honourable Gerry Byrne

Minister of Fisheries and Land Resources and MHA for Corner Brook

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

