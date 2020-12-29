LANARK COUNTY, AB, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting and serving Canadians through the challenge of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That includes making sure our vital trade corridors and gateways remain open and functional and ensuring Canadians continue to receive the essential goods they need to remain safe while supporting Canada's economy.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, announced a new investment of

$5 million to increase the efficiency of rail logistics in Alberta's Industrial Heartland by providing additional capacity to assemble trains, storage space, and access to both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific rail networks. These improvements will improve fluidity and reduce bottlenecks along Western Canadian rail networks.

The project will add 460 additional railcar storage spots, and more than 40,000 feet of new track, including a new connection to the Canadian Pacific Willingdon Subdivision. The project will also allow Alberta Midland Railway Terminal to handle unit trains up to 8,500 feet in length for either Canadian National or Canadian Pacific shippers.

These investments have significant economic benefits for Canadians, creating approximately 210 jobs during the construction period, and contributing to economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Trade Corridors Fund is a merit-based program which provides funding for the investment in critical assets that support economic activity, and the movement of goods and people in Canada.

It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of Canada to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects that address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

The Government of Canada supports infrastructure projects which contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

generate new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects which help move goods efficiently to market, and people to their destinations; stimulate our economy during the pandemic; create good quality middle-class jobs; and ensure Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace.The Government of Canada places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not.

transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace.The Government of places a strong emphasis on exports because of the connection between trade and good, well-paying jobs, as industries that are export-intensive pay wages that are, on average, more than 50 per cent higher than industries that are not. An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $752 billion in trade ( $447.1 billion exported, $304.9 billion imported) in 2019, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2019, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 17.9 per cent to $197.7 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 26.7 per cent since 2015 to $125.7 billion in 2019.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

