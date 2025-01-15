OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced an investment of more than $900,000 to Integrity Reforestation for a major reforestation project that will help to restore wildfire-impacted land and caribou habitat in Ontario's Ogoki Forest.

With this funding, Integrity Reforestation will:

plant 800,000 trees, covering 450 hectares of the Ogoki Forest;

rehabilitate ecosystems destroyed by wildfires using native species to restore the habitats of woodland caribou, moose and black bears; and

create over 40 tree-planting jobs in the region.

With this agreement, Canada and Integrity Reforestation are leveraging their shared commitment to habitat restoration and climate action. Canada will continue to work with provinces, territories, local communities, organizations and Indigenous Peoples to create a greener, healthier and more resilient Canada while reinforcing our country's ability to respond to wildfires, especially in the face of changing climate.

Quotes

"Trees are essential to our lives: they clean the air we breathe, they make the outdoors even more enjoyable, they give new habitats for wildlife, and they help us adapt to a changing climate. The funding announced today will play an important role in bringing these benefits to Ontarians and will help achieve our federal government's ambitious goal of planting two billion trees over the next decade. Through this project, we are showing how collaborative work with First Nations and the non-profit sector can ensure that the right tree is planted at the right place at the right time for the benefit of all Canadians."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program will not only help tackle climate change but also support the expansion of Canada's forests and the restoration of important habitats, all while ensuring there is cleaner air and sustainable jobs in communities across Canada. The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting Ontario's forests by funding the Ogoki Wildfire Reforestation Project, which will plant 800,000 trees in areas impacted by wildfires and provide countless natural benefits for years to come."

Marc G. Serré

MP for Nickel Belt, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages

"We know that one of the best tools we have to fight climate change is nature. Trees are a critical part of our plan to combat climate change. By planting 800,000 seedlings in wildfire-impacted areas of the Ogoki Forest in Northern Ontario, we are working together to protect and conserve local ecosystems, supporting the habitat of woodland caribou, moose, and black bears and investing in a healthier planet."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We are grateful for the Government of Canada's support in contributing funding to the Ogoki Wildfire Reforestation Project. This investment underscores the critical role of large-scale reforestation in restoring land devastated by the 2023 Ontario wildfires. Through this collaboration between First Nations-led Agoki Development LP, non-profits and the private sector, we are not only supporting nature's ability to regenerate — we are also reinforcing the incredible dedication and hard work of our tree planters, who are on the frontlines of bringing this landscape back to life. Their relentless effort and commitment to reforestation are the driving forces behind this project's success. This initiative is a testament to what we can achieve when diverse partners unite with a shared commitment to sustainability, resilience and the restoration of Canada's forests."

Matt McKernan

Founder and CEO, Integrity Reforestation Inc.

Quick Facts

The 2BT program is part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions. The program is dedicated to working together with provinces, territories, local communities, non- and for-profit organizations and Indigenous Peoples across the country to ensure that the benefits of tree planting will endure for generations.

broader approach to nature-based climate solutions. The program is dedicated to working together with provinces, territories, local communities, non- and for-profit organizations and Indigenous Peoples across the country to ensure that the benefits of tree planting will endure for generations. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has secured or is negotiating agreements with partners to plant over 716 million trees.

, the Government of has secured or is negotiating agreements with partners to plant over 716 million trees. The 2 Billion Trees program collaborates with partners to understand their plans for preparing sites, how they are selecting species and how they plan to monitor after planting. Partners report every year, and the program conducts site visits and will be using remote sensing to monitor the progress and the health of the trees. By ensuring the initial job is done well, nature can then thrive, maintaining the long-term health of forested sites.

