CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians rely on safe and well-maintained local and regional airports to support vibrant communities. These airports also support essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, and forest fire response.

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at the Charlottetown Airport.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP), the Government of Canada will provide the airport with more than $1.4 million for the replacement of wildlife control fencing and the purchase of a runway sweeper as well as a second aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle.

These investments will help maintain safe airport operations for aircraft, passengers, crews and airport workers.

This funding is in addition to the more than $1.5 million in Airports Capital Assistance Program funding provided to the airport in May 2021, to support the replacement of an airside apron panel and the purchase of an aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.2 billion for 1,215 projects at 199 local, regional and smaller National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles and installing wildlife control fencing.

"The Charlottetown Airport is an important hub for residents and businesses in this province. This investment will help maintain safe and reliable airport operations for Prince Edward Island residents, many of whom depend on their local airport not only for personal and business travel, but also for access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres."

Sean Casey

Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"The pandemic highlighted the important role Canada's local and regional airports play in our country's economy, and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. In addition to supporting personal travel, local and regional airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, reliable and efficient air transportation options, and will help us deliver our commitment to build safer, healthier and stronger communities as Canada recovers from the pandemic."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

over two years. The Fall Economic Statement 2020 also announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airports System airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

The eligible National Airports System airports are: Gander; Charlottetown ; Saint John ; Fredericton ; Moncton ; Thunder Bay ; London ; and Prince George .

