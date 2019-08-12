Government of Canada invests in road network technology in Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut

WHITEHORSE, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada supports infrastructure projects that create quality middle-class jobs and boost economic growth. Enhancing the northern transportation system supports and promotes economic growth and social development, offers job opportunities, ensures greater connectivity for Northerners, increases its resilience to a changing climate, and ensures that it can adapt to innovative technologies.

Today, the Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced an investment of $828,300 to better manage winter roads, access roads and trails located in the territories, in winter conditions.

The University of Toronto will lead in the development of a user-friendly, web-based tool to provide information on winter road and trail networks such as physical characteristics, climate data and detailed maps.

These investments, from the Government of Canada's National Trade Corridors Fund, will have important economic and employment benefits for Canada.

Projects in the North receiving funding are supporting northern transportation infrastructure such as ports, airports, all-season roads and bridges, and are enhancing safety, security, economic and/or social development in Canada's three territories.

The projects are also addressing the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada's territorial North, such as access to markets, economic opportunities, communities and essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada's northern trade corridors.

Territorial and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, and federal Crown Corporations and Agencies are all eligible for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Quote

"Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies. This sophisticated technology will help evaluate the resiliency of our transportation system to a changing climate, and adaptability to new technologies. It will also deliver better highway information to the public and improve safety in Yukon communities."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Transportation is a lifeline for Northern communities and for economic development in Canada's Arctic. By finding ways to make our infrastructure more resilient, we are improving transportation safety and reliability."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Infrastructure development is more costly in the territorial North than in southern Canada due to severe climate, difficult terrain, vast distances, limited access to materials and expertise, and a much shorter construction season.

due to severe climate, difficult terrain, vast distances, limited access to materials and expertise, and a much shorter construction season. To improve and expand infrastructure in the northern regions of Canada , Budget 2019 increased the allocation of the National Trade Corridors Fund for Arctic and northern regions by up to $400 million over eight years, starting in 2020–21, bringing the total allocation to these regions to $800 million.

, Budget 2019 increased the allocation of the National Trade Corridors Fund for Arctic and northern regions by up to $400 million over eight years, starting in 2020–21, bringing the total allocation to these regions to $800 million. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

Related Links

