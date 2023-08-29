Funding will support cutting-edge research in health, environment, economic development and more

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced support for over 4,700 researchers and research projects across Canada. These investments of over $960 million through grants, scholarships and programs are part of the government's ongoing support for Canada's research ecosystem.

This funding, administered through a variety of programs, will go toward acquiring the modern tools researchers need for their work, inspiring and training the next generation of scientists and researchers and supporting their work, and breaking down barriers to ensure an inclusive research community that is truly reflective of Canada's diversity. It will also help Canada attract and retain some of the world's best minds and foster international and domestic partnerships that will cement the country's position as a world leader in research and innovation.

The funding is distributed as follows:

The Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships – awarding $24.9 million to support 166 recipients through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC)

to support 166 recipients through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of (NSERC) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of (SSHRC) The Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships – awarding $9.8 million to support 70 recipients through CIHR, NSERC and SSHRC

to support 70 recipients through CIHR, NSERC and SSHRC NSERC's Discovery Research Program – awarding $514 million to support more than 3,500 recipients

to support more than 3,500 recipients NSERC's PromoScience grants – awarding $10.3 million to 45 recipients

to 45 recipients SSHRC's Partnership Grants – awarding $45.7 million to 19 recipients

to 19 recipients SSHRC's Partnership Development Grants – providing over $14 million to 76 recipients

to 76 recipients SSHRC's Insight Research program – awarding almost $90 million to 510 recipients

to 510 recipients The Canada Foundation for Innovation's (CFI) John R. Evans Leaders Fund – providing over $113 million to support 396 research infrastructure projects at 56 institutions across the country

to support 396 research infrastructure projects at 56 institutions across the country The Canada Research Chairs Program – providing $133.7 million to 82 new and 75 renewed Chairs through CIHR, NSERC and SSHRC

to 82 new and 75 renewed Chairs through CIHR, NSERC and SSHRC The CFI is also providing nearly $5 million to support the research infrastructure needs of 22 Chairs at 12 institutions

to support the research infrastructure needs of 22 Chairs at 12 institutions The Robbins-Ollivier Award for Excellence in Equity – granting $300,000 to 3 recipients

This support for projects in all fields of science and research is crucial to creating an equitable and innovative future for all. The funding will support projects on mitigating the negative impacts of e-waste, advancing stroke recovery and rehabilitation, exploring the possibilities of responsible artificial intelligence development and usage, enhancing our understanding of how tissues respond to injury, inspiring youth in STEM, and much more.

Quotes

"Congratulations to these talented recipients from all across the country who are doing the groundbreaking work that will contribute not only to Canada's health and well-being but also to the world's. Through this funding, the Government of Canada is investing in the next generation of researchers and inspiring them to continue to think outside the box and tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"My best wishes to all of the recipients of these grants, awards and scholarships. The government is pleased to invest in your diverse array of health, natural sciences and engineering, and humanities and social sciences research projects because we know that your ideas, passion and hard work, as well as the evidence you uncover, are instrumental in improving the health and quality of life of people in Canada, and your findings contribute to the international research effort around the world."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"Our government is funding the top-tier researchers and scientists whose work makes Canada a world leader in research and innovation. These projects—from reimagining teacher education with Indigenous wisdom traditions to creating equity in mental health care to researching the impacts of space radiation and weather on Earth's climate—will help transform today's ideas into tomorrow's solutions. This is why Canada is an innovation leader."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Canada's researchers, scientists, students and institutions are increasingly working together across disciplines to find innovative solutions to local, national and global challenges. Their work and initiatives are vital to providing the tools, knowledge and insights needed to enhance the well-being and prosperity of Canadians and others around the world."

– Dr. Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and 2023 Chair of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee

