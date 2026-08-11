Government of Canada invests in major small craft harbours project at Red Head, PEI

MORELL, PE, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure that support Canada's commercial fishing and aquaculture sectors, helping sustain coastal communities and local economies from coast to coast to coast. Together, Canada's fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing industries support nearly 65,000 jobs and generated $8.47 billion in seafood exports in 2025.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, announced the launch of Phase 2 of a major reconstruction project at Red Head Harbour in Prince Edward Island (PEI). This phase will see the complete reconstruction of the western wharf, improving safety, reliability and climate resilience for harvesters and harbour users.

The multi-year, multi-million dollar project will help ensure the harbour can continue to support the local fishing industry while creating jobs during construction.

This investment builds on the Government of Canada's commitment announced in the 2026 Spring Economic Update, to invest nearly $1 billion over five years to repair, maintain and modernize small craft harbours across the country. This funding will support harbour repairs, dredging, new construction and making harbour infrastructure more resilient to changing environmental conditions and extreme weather. Safe and reliable harbours are vital to the success of Prince Edward Island's fishing industry and the communities that depend on it. Investments like this will help support economic growth, strengthen the resilience of Canada's seafood sector and ensure harbour infrastructure can serve future generations of harvesters.

The fishing industry is central to coastal communities in PEI and across Canada; harvesters need safe and reliable small craft harbours. The funding announced in the 2026 Spring Economic Update will strengthen Canada's competitiveness and economic growth while supporting the communities that depend on these harbours. As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support local economic development for generations to come.

Quote

"Fiona did real damage to harbours across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, and communities are still working through the rebuild. The repairs at Red Head Harbour will give harvesters a safe place to work, built to stand up to the sea surges and tides we are seeing more of. I want to thank the Red Head Harbour Authority for the work they have put in alongside us."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Red Head Harbour plays an important role in supporting harvesters, families, and businesses in our community. The reconstruction of the western wharf will help improve safety and reliability for harbour users while ensuring this vital piece of infrastructure can continue serving local fishers for generations. Investments like this demonstrate our commitment to the communities that depend on a strong and sustainable fishing industry."

Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan

Quick Facts

The first phase of this project at Red Head Harbour began with the removal of a destroyed wharf structure followed by the construction of an extensive protective breakwater. Phase 2 will see the reconstruction of the entire western wharf structure. value of the entire project is estimated to be several million dollars.

Funding for DFO's Small Craft Harbour projects will see an increase of more than 35 per cent over a 10-year average under the Spring 2026 Economic Update.

That funding is supporting necessary harbour maintenance and repairs across Canada, including in Prince Edward Island. In Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec, harbour repairs and modernization began under the federal Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund and Budget 2024.

Red Head Harbour is an example of one location which was heavily damaged by Fiona; it is an essential harbour for nearly 50 commercial vessels and crews.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada manages close to 935 harbours valued at approximately $7.1 billion -- infrastructure that supports the landing of roughly 90 per cent of Canada's fish products and underpins the country's seafood economy.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Gulf Region, [email protected]