Government of Canada Invests in LGBTQ2 Communities in Québec

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making a real difference in the lives of LGBTQ2 people from coast to coast to coast through investments that will build stronger, more resilient LGBTQ2 community organizations, networks, and infrastructure.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, and Randy Boissonnault, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, announced almost $670,000 for two projects led by Conseil québécois LGBT, an LGBTQ2 umbrella organization in Montréal.

Through its community capacity-building project, Conseil québécois LGBT is receiving $249,263 to develop a holistic organizational vision and strategies to help address the wide variety of realities and challenges affecting LGBTQ2 communities in Québec, in addition to supporting capacity development of locally-based organizations through micro-grants. This funding comes from the new $20 million investment in Budget 2019 to support the capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations. These investments will help address the unique needs and gaps in services to LGBTQ2 people in Canada by enabling growth among LGBTQ2 community organizations across the country. The Conseil québécois LGBT project is one of seven initiatives that have been announced since August 1st that will receive up to $2 million in 2019-2020.

The second initiative will receive $419,991 to improve access to coordinated services for LGBTQ2 survivors of gender-based violence in urban, suburban and rural areas in the Montréal, Montérégie, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, and Côte-Nord regions – taking into account their needs and lived experiences. This funding stems from a $50 million investment in nearly 60 projects in communities across the country, to support survivors of gender-based violence and their families, including those who have been underserved, such as Indigenous women and their communities, children and youth, LGBTQ2 individuals, ethno-cultural women, women who are newcomers, refugees or non-status, and women living with disabilities.



"We all have the right to live with respect, safety and freedom. That is why our government is taking important steps to address past and current discrimination against LGBTQ2 people across Canada, and to celebrate and strengthen our country's diversity. By funding LGBTQ2 community organizations like Conseil québécois LGBT, we are building on decades of advocacy work, and helping to create an inclusive future where everyone – regardless of who they love or how they identify – has an equal and fair chance at success."



The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, yet LGBTQ2 Canadians continue to face significant challenges, including higher rates of violence and discrimination. Investing in LGBTQ2 organizations will create new opportunities to improve the lives of LGBTQ2 people throughout Canada, and indeed, for all Canadians."



Randy Boissonnault

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues



"We are committed to help LGBTQ2 people in Québec overcome social barriers and the ongoing fear of gender-based violence. There is also an urgent need to inspire positive change in cultural attitudes. This change has to come with public and community services so that they are able to leave norms centred on hetero/cis-sexist violence."



"This funding will help strengthen our resources to better communicate with all LGBTQ2 communities in Québec, from Rouyn-Noranda to Cap-aux-Meules, which will allow us to better reflect their perspectives and needs. With this greater capacity, we will be able to better defend the rights and dignity of members of Québec's LGBTQ2 community."



Marie-Pier Boisvert, Executive Director

Conseil québécois LGBT

Quick Facts

Status of Women Canada became Women and Gender Equality Canada in December 2018 with an expanded mandate that includes the advancement of equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

with an expanded mandate that includes the advancement of equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. In addition to the $20 million investment in Budget 2019 to support capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations, the Government of Canada has made the following investments:

investment in Budget 2019 to support capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations, the Government of has made the following investments: Global Affairs Canada has announced over $30 million to improve socio-economic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries;

to improve socio-economic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries;

The Federal Tourism Growth Strategy includes major investments in Pride events across Canada ;

;

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has announced increased support for LGBTQ2 refugees fleeing violence and persecution through the Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership; and



Canadian Heritage has set aside $2 million over two years under the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for Pride and LGBTQ2 events.

over two years under the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for Pride and LGBTQ2 events. In June 2017 , Women and Gender Equality Canada (formerly Status of Women Canada) announced the first-ever federal Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada (formerly Status of Women Canada) announced the first-ever federal Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence. To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $200 million across government to prevent gender-based violence, support survivors and their families, and create more responsive legal and justice systems.

has invested over across government to prevent gender-based violence, support survivors and their families, and create more responsive legal and justice systems. The Promising practices to support survivors and their families call for concepts is the largest amount of funding ever announced for programming to specifically support diverse groups of gender-based violence survivors and their families.

