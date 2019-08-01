Government of Canada Invests in LGBTQ2 communities

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making a real difference in the lives of LGBTQ2 people from coast to coast to coast by investing in building stronger, more resilient LGBTQ2 community organizations, networks, and infrastructure.

That's why today, Randy Boissonnault, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced up to $500,000 in funding to two LGBTQ2 organizations to build a better, more diverse, and more inclusive Canada:

The Canadian Trans Network will work collaboratively with community partners to organize the Canadian Trans Summit 2019, a project which will receive up to $100,000 to bring trans and non-binary people from across the country together to identify a way forward for trans and non-binary advocacy in Canada ; and

will work collaboratively with community partners to organize the Canadian 2019, a project which will receive up to to bring trans and non-binary people from across the country together to identify a way forward for trans and non-binary advocacy in ; and Egale Canada Human Rights Trust will receive up to $400,000 to expand its research capacity by growing into a national LGBTQI2S (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, and two-spirit) research lab and hub.

This funding is part of the historic $20 million investment in Budget 2019 to support the capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations. These investments will help address the unique needs and gaps in services to LGBTQ2 people in Canada by enabling growth among LGBTQ2 community organizations across the country.

"Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, yet LGBTQ2 Canadians continue to face significant challenges, including higher rates of suicidal ideation, violence, and discrimination. Investing in LGBTQ2 organizations will create new opportunities to improve the lives of LGBTQ2 people throughout Canada, and indeed, for all Canadians."

Randy Boissonnault

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues

"We all have the right to live with respect, safety and freedom. That is why our government is taking important steps to address past and current discrimination against LGBTQ2 people across Canada, and to celebrate and strengthen our country's diversity. By funding LGBTQ2 community organizations like Egale Canada Human Rights Trust and the Canadian Trans Network, we are building on decades of advocacy work, and helping to create an inclusive future where everyone – regardless of who they love or how they identify – has an equal and fair chance at success."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"We are excited to work with community members to organize the first Canadian Trans Summit. Our vision is a Canada free of discrimination, where trans and non-binary people can thrive in a free, just, and equal society. This crucial investment from the Government of Canada will help us take big steps towards that goal."

Michelle Emson, Executive Director

Canadian Trans Network

"Thanks to this federal investment, Egale can continue to improve the lives of LGBTQI2S people in Canada. We look forward to the progress we can make with this federal support."

Helen Kennedy, Executive Director

Egale Canada Human Rights Trust



Status of Women Canada became Women and Gender Equality Canada in December 2018 with an expanded mandate that includes the advancement of equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

with an expanded mandate that includes the advancement of equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. In addition to the $20 million investment in Budget 2019 to support capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations, the Government of Canada has also made the following investments:

investment in Budget 2019 to support capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations, the Government of has also made the following investments: Global Affairs Canada has announced over $30 million to improve socio-economic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries;

to improve socio-economic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries;

The Federal Tourism Growth Strategy includes major investments in Pride events across Canada ;

;

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has announced increased support for LGBTQ2 refugees fleeing violence and persecution through the Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership; and



Canadian Heritage has set aside $2 million over two years under the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for Pride and LGBTQ2 events.

Women and Gender Equality Canada

A key priority for the Government of Canada is to strengthen diversity and inclusion so that everyone can participate fully as members of Canadian society.

The Government of Canada's commitment to LGBTQ2 (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirit) persons is a key part of this priority. The Government is promoting LGBTQ2 equality, protecting LGBTQ2 rights, and addressing discrimination against LGBTQ2 communities, both past and current.

In December 2018, Status of Women Canada became Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) with an expanded mandate that includes the advancement of equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

Following the expansion of WAGE's mandate, the government created the first-ever federal program specifically dedicated to advancing equality with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. The new Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Gender Expression Program will support LGBTQ2 organizations through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund. This fund was created as a result of commitments made in Budget 2019.

LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund

Budget 2019 allocated $20 million in new funding to support the capacity-building and community-level work of Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations in Canada. Support will be directed to organizations working within LGBTQ2 communities whose initiatives contribute to strengthened LGBTQ2 communities and the advancement of equality for LGBTQ2 people in Canada.

These funds will be allocated over three fiscal years, from 2019 to 2022. In 2019-2020, $2 million is being allocated to build the initial infrastructure of existing or emerging national LGBTQ2 organizations by supporting targeted initiatives. It will allow funding agreement holders at the national level to help develop the capacity of local and regional organizations through funding, tools and other services. This will contribute to the readiness of a number of LGBTQ2 organizations (including assistance for organizations to become legally constituted) for a future call for proposals. This funding will also help national and local organizations work collectively to address equality issues.

Organizations with mandates to advance equality with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression are eligible to apply to the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund. Organizations that mainly or exclusively support specific LGBTQ2 people (for example, gay men, the trans community, LBTQ2 women), or that focus on communities of intersection between LGBTQ2 communities and other identity factors, are also eligible to apply for this funding.

Canadian Trans Network



Project title: Canadian Trans Summit 2019

Funding amount: up to $100,000

Canadian Trans Network will collaborate with the community to organize a summit that brings transgender and non-binary communities together from across the country. Participants will be transgender and non-binary people with various lived experiences, as well as community leaders, activists, thought leaders and researchers. The gathering, and the associated process, will provide a unique opportunity to build connections, engage on and identify priorities for the community, and identify a way forward, including potential solutions and ideas for collaborative projects.

Egale Canada Human Rights Trust

Project title: Egale National LGBTQI2S Research Hub

Funding amount: up to $400,000

Egale will expand its research capacity by growing into a national LGBTQI2S (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, and two-spirit) research lab and hub. This will ensure greater accessibility to knowledge, expertise, and best practices to address discrimination and oppression experienced by members of LGBTQI2S communities in Canada. Egale will create a national LGBTQI2S academic advisory council, an online research hub, complete a literature review and preliminary research studies on key areas of interest, and promote the research hub via online communication channels.

Egale's vision is a Canada, and ultimately a world, without homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and all other forms of oppression, so that every person can achieve their full potential, free from hatred and bias. It works to improve the lives of LGBTQI2S people in Canada and to enhance the global response to LGBTQI2S issues. It will achieve this by informing public policy, inspiring cultural change, and promoting human rights and inclusion through research, education and community engagement.



