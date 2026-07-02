Government of Canada invests in innovative homebuilding construction solutions in Calgary

Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative funding will advance made-in Alberta construction solutions to address housing shortages and infrastructure disaster resiliency.

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Communities across Canada are facing housing pressures that require locally informed, practical responses. To address these challenges, the Government of Canada is supporting place‑based innovation through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII), which invests in local projects that advance new approaches to delivering diverse housing solutions tailored to regional needs.

Over $2.7 million towards innovative homebuilding solutions in Alberta (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced an investment of over $2.7 million through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII). This repayable investment will assist ZS2 Technologies scale up its advanced Structural Insulated Panel (SIP) manufacturing to accelerate the delivery of modular housing.

Through new manufacturing equipment and the expansion of production capacity, ZS2 Technologies is meeting the growing for sustainable, disaster‑resilient materials--including fire‑resistant options. With a focus on magnesium oxide-based cement SIPs, these materials are enabling faster build times for homes, reduced labour costs, and are more durable, making these advantageous for regions vulnerable to extreme weather events like wildfires.

Through targeted investments and collaboration, funding through RHII is not only increasing housing supply but also strengthening community resilience, economic growth, and quality of life for residents.

Quotes

"Made-in-Alberta housing innovations are leading the way in finding practical solutions to today's housing challenges. People need more homes--built faster, smarter, and in ways that reflect the realities of our region. That's why our government is investing in projects like ZS2 Technologie's modular, disaster-resilient housing facility in Calgary. By increasing housing supply, we're backing local expertise, creating good jobs, and helping build stronger, more resilient communities where families can put down roots and thrive."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"I'm pleased to see how Calgary-based ZS2 Technologies is deploying innovative solutions to support housing initiatives that strengthen our communities. This project demonstrates how targeted federal investments can drive innovative solutions to complex challenges facing Albertans and Canadians."

–Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary-Confederation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Support from PrairiesCan through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative has helped ZS2 scale production of our proprietary fire- and storm-resistant building materials at a time when demand for climate-resilient construction solutions continues to grow. This investment has helped catalyze private investment, strengthen key partnerships, and support our ability to bring made-in-Alberta innovation to communities across Canada."

–Scott Jenkins, CEO and Co-Founder, ZS2 Technologies

Quick facts

The Government of Canada invested $50 million over two years (starting in 2024–2025) through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII), delivered by the regional development agencies (RDAs), to support innovative housing solutions using modern construction technologies.

Across the Prairies, Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is investing $9.59 million under the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII) to help businesses and organizations enhance the local housing supply chain and advance innovation in the residential construction sector.

The Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII) is a time-limited initiative, that ended on March 31, 2026. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Brennan Bunko, Communications Advisor, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 587-338-3690