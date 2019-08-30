Government of Canada invests in innovative discovery research at the University of Toronto

Funding will support students and researchers in fields from pollination research to brain health

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fresh ideas have the power to change the way we view the world and can lead to discoveries that will help solve some of our biggest challenges. When we invest in the innovative and creative work being done by our researchers, we are helping ensure that our health, environment, communities and economy thrive.

Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced an investment of more than $51 million to support over 180 researchers at the University of Toronto. This funding is made available through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) Discovery Grants Program.

The funding is part of Canada's Science Vision and the Government of Canada's commitment of more than $10 billion to science, which includes the largest-ever increase in funding for fundamental research. It will support graduate scholarships and post-doctoral fellowships for students in the natural sciences and engineering.

Minister Freeland and the University of Toronto also signed the Dimensions Charter at the event. Institutions that endorse the Charter commit to embedding the principles of equity, diversity and inclusiveness in their policies, practices, action plans and culture.

"Universities occupy an essential space in our society by promoting research, innovation and debate—and the University of Toronto is an internationally recognized, premier institution of higher learning that connects Canada to the world. The support we are announcing today will help our high-calibre researchers bring new voices and new insights to their fields, leading game-changing discoveries. Congratulations to all the Discovery Grant recipients."

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"The funding we are celebrating today demonstrates our strong and enduring commitment to science and researchers. Our government has worked hard to put science and research front and centre. This investment in the discoveries of tomorrow is just one example of how we are achieving this goal. Congratulations to all the recipients at the University of Toronto."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"NSERC's Discovery Grants, scholarships and fellowships provide a firm foundation for the research programs of thousands of exceptional researchers at every stage in their career. These students, post-doctoral fellows and professors make up the backbone of Canada's science and engineering research enterprise."

– Dr. Digvir Jayas, Interim President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

"NSERC Discovery Grants, scholarships and fellowships recognize the creativity and innovation that are at the heart of all advances in science and engineering. Many of these awards have gone to U of T researchers in 2019, and we are grateful for the federal government's support. Our researchers are pushing the boundaries of fundamental science and discovery; applying knowledge in fields from advanced manufacturing to health; and helping answer some of society's most pressing questions, boost the Canadian economy and contribute to improving lives around the world. For early-career researchers, these awards also provide the foundation for important work that will continue well into the future."

– Vivek Goel, Vice-President of Research and Innovation, and Strategic Initiatives, University of Toronto

Quick facts

The funding announced at the University of Toronto is part of an investment of more than $588 million , announced by Minister Duncan in May 2019 , that will support close to 5,000 researchers and students across Canada , including nearly 500 early-career researchers.

is part of an investment of more than , announced by Minister Duncan in , that will support close to 5,000 researchers and students across , including nearly 500 early-career researchers. The Government of Canada recently launched Dimensions: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Canada. This new pilot program, which is inspired by the United Kingdom's internationally recognized Athena SWAN Charter, will address systemic barriers in research, particularly those experienced by members of under-represented or disadvantaged groups.

About NSERC

NSERC invests over $1.2 billion each year in natural sciences and engineering research in Canada. Our investments deliver discoveries—valuable world-firsts in knowledge claimed by a brain trust of over 11,000 professors. Our investments enable partnerships and collaborations that connect the makers and users of discoveries. Research partnerships established by NSERC help inform research and development and solve scale-up challenges.

NSERC also provides scholarships and hands-on training experience for more than 30,000 post-secondary students and post-doctoral fellows. These young researchers will be the next generation of science and engineering leaders in Canada.

