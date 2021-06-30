Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore-St. Margaret's, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced $1.16 million in federal infrastructure renewal at Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site and Kejimkujik National Park Seaside. This funding will support the rehabilitation efforts of two critical assets damaged by post-tropical storm Dorian in the fall of 2019, and significantly improve the visitor experience offer at Kejimkujik.

First, a new climate-resilient, permanent pedestrian bridge will be constructed along the Mersey River trail replacing the former floating pedestrian bridge at Mersey River which had become susceptible to storm damage. The new bridge will enable year-round visitation and use of the new Ukme'k shared-use trail, while eliminating costs associated with the annual installation and removal of the floating bridge. New bridge technology and abutment design includes critical climate change adaptation planning and the height of the bridge takes into account storm water levels, storm frequency, and wind loading into its design.

Second, the Seaside trail network will be rehabilitated. Damage to both the Harbour Rocks Trail and on the Port Joli Head Trail at the Seaside from Hurricane Dorian included coastal erosion and trail undercutting, washouts, strewn boulders, and loss of headland surface. The rehabilitation of Kejimkujik's Seaside trail network will ensure better resilience against washout and erosion events through its design, with sustainable trails routed away from areas that are vulnerable to coastal erosion.

Kejimkujik's response to post-tropical storm Dorian has incorporated Indigenous participation in several ways including formal consultation, collaborative archaeology, the inclusion of Indigenous knowledge, and the involvement of Mi'kmaw staff. Several Mi'kmaw youth have been hired as part of the team to facilitate the archaeology and traditional knowledge components of this work.

Climate change impacts to Parks Canada-administered places are complex, and the Agency is committed to integrating climate change mitigation and adaptation actions into its work. The realities of climate change on Nova Scotia's southwest region are informing these developments to ensure these assets are resilient long into the future.

Canada's national parks are a refuge for both wildlife and people. Investing in these locations helps support the health of our natural heritage, while providing visitors with high-quality and meaningful experiences.

"Summer is here, over 35 million vaccine doses have been administered to Canadians, Nova Scotia is safely opening up, and people from across the province and beyond are feeling optimistic about our future and ready to get out and explore. As Nova Scotians, we are so fortunate to have Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site in our backyard. This investment in safe, sustainable, and climate resilient infrastructure will not only deliver much needed repairs following the devastation of post-tropical storm Dorian, it will get Nova Scotians back to work and ensure this beautiful park is ready to safely welcome visitors back."

Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site is the only site administered by Parks Canada which is designated both as a national park and a national historic site. Kejimkujik Seaside offers an authentic Atlantic experience. Visitors can hike through a labyrinth of dense shrubs on their way to an expansive coastal view of the shoreline with headlands, islands, and bays.

The Government of Canada recently celebrated over $10 million in project completions at Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site including the Jeremy's Bay Campground renewal, addition of new roofed accommodations, and completion of the 6.3 km new shared-use Ukme'k trail.

Reservations for camping in Parks Canada's administered sites can be found online at www.reservation.pc.gc.ca or by phone at 1-888-737-3783. Visitors are asked to plan ahead using our Camping during COVID-19 page to check what services will be available.

