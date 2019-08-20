Government of Canada invests in Indigenous-led solutions for gender equality amongst youth

OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada believes that everyone has a role to play in championing gender equality and in taking action to ensure that all people – regardless of their gender or sexual orientation – can succeed in Canada and around the world.

That's why today the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $2 million in Indigenous-led initiatives to engage Indigenous youth on gender equality.

As part of the Conversations on Gender Equality with Young Canadians initiative, five Indigenous organizations are receiving $400,000 each to work with young Indigenous people across Canada and engage them on gender equality:

Congress of Aboriginal Peoples

Les femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (Women of the Métis Nation)

National Association of Friendship Centres

Native Women's Association of Canada

Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

These initiatives will be developed at the same time as the work by the Youth Working Group on Gender Equality, which is developing a strategy with the Government to build a more inclusive society and share ideas on how to advance gender equality. Funding for these projects stems from the Budget 2018 investment for National Conversations on Gender Equality with Young Canadians.

Quotes

"Young people today are part of the most powerful generation to have ever lived, and their engagement is essential to advancing gender equality—yet we know they have the most at stake and the smallest voice at the table. That is why the Government of Canada is engaging youth across the country to hear their diverse perspectives and get their innovative ideas on how we can make Canada a more equal place for people of all genders."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"Our vision is that all Indigenous peoples in Canada will experience the highest quality of life, founded on the rebuilding of our nations. We are thankful to the Government of Canada for this funding and look forward to working with young Indigenous leaders to ensure that all people, including women, girls, and Two-Spirit people, be rightfully treated with respect, dignity, integrity, and equality."

National Chief Robert Bertrand

Congress of Aboriginal Peoples

"We are excited for this federal investment, which will help us work with Indigenous youth from across the Métis homeland to ensure that Métis women are safe, connected, empowered and have capacity to work with other Canadian and Métis organizations for healthy, vibrant and productive communities."

Melanie Omeniho, President

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (Women of the Métis Nation)

"For over half-a-century, Friendship Centres have been the first point of contact for Indigenous communities seeking culturally-appropriate programs and services. Thanks to this investment from the Government of Canada, we will be helping Indigenous youth increase their knowledge and skills to become stronger leaders in their communities."

Jocelyn Formsma, Executive Director

National Association of Friendship Centres

"As a national Indigenous organization advocating for the wellbeing of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender diverse people in Canada, we thank the Government of Canada for this support. We are proud to be working with Indigenous youth to enhance, promote, and foster the social, economic, cultural, and political wellbeing of Indigenous people across Canada."

Gail Paul, Interim President

Native Women's Association of Canada

"Pauktuutit has been advocating for the social, cultural, political and economic betterment of Inuit women, their families and communities since 1984. With this funding from the federal government, we are building on this rich history by engaging and supporting our youth for a bright future."

Rebecca Kudloo, President

Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

Quick Facts

There are 9 million young people across the country, aged 15 to 34 – that's about one-quarter of the country's population.

In May 2019 , Women and Gender Equality Canada launched a Youth Working Group on Gender Equality to develop a strategy to engage young Canadians on gender equality. This group includes members nominated by each of the five funding recipients.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada launched a Youth Working Group on Gender Equality to develop a strategy to engage young Canadians on gender equality. This group includes members nominated by each of the five funding recipients. This funding will enable Indigenous organizations to tackle gender inequality in a way that makes sense for them.

The Government of Canada is committed to advancing reconciliation with Inuit, First Nations, and the Métis Nation. The focus is on building a renewed relationship with Indigenous Peoples, one based on the recognition of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership.

Related Product

Backgrounder

Youth Conversations on Gender Equality

In May 2019, Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) launched National Conversations on Gender Equality with Young Canadians at the Canada Youth Summit in Ottawa.

National Conversations on Gender Equality with Young Canadians will expand and amplify youth-led conversations about behaviours and attitudes that perpetuate gender inequality, and support action for long-term change.

The initiative has two streams:

A national stream, co-created between young people and WAGE, to engage with diverse groups of youth across Canada ; and An Indigenous stream, co-developed between young Indigenous people and Indigenous organizations to engage young Indigenous people across Canada .

Fostering conversations with young Canadians on gender equality will support their ability to lead on the issue and develop skills; support peer-to-peer engagement on issues of gender equality; and help drive social change with inclusive and equitable ideas, attitudes, and behaviours.

To spearhead the initiative, WAGE has identified youth from across Canada to form the Youth Working Group on Gender Equality (YWG). WAGE and the YWG will use information gathered at the Canada Youth Summit to help inform the development of a strategy to engage youth on gender equality.

Indigenous youth projects

Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP)

Project title: Youth Engagement Conversation on Gender Equality

Funding amount: $400,000

CAP and its National Youth Council will work with regional members, a youth coordinator, Elders, and thematic experts to engage Indigenous youth in knowledge-sharing, conversations on the meaning of gender in each community, and the implementation of support systems. Gender champions will be identified and encouraged to use their knowledge and skills to organize events that celebrate and advocate for gender equality in their own communities.

CAP is one of five National Indigenous Organizations recognized by the Government of Canada. Founded in 1971 as the Native Council of Canada, the organization was originally established to represent the interests of Métis and non-status Indians. Reorganized and renamed in 1993, CAP has extended its constituency to include all off-reserve status and non-status Indians, Métis and Southern Inuit, and serves as the national voice for its provincial and territorial affiliate organizations. CAP also holds consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, which facilitates its participation on international issues of importance to Indigenous peoples.

Les femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (Women of the Métis Nation)

Project title: Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak – Youth Engagement

Funding amount: $400,000

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) will build the confidence and capacity of young people to become advocates for gender equality in their communities. Métis women leaders and Elders will mentor youth and listen to their perspectives on gender equality issues within their communities. A Métis youth report will be presented during the LFMO Annual General Meeting that will guide future programming from the organization.

LFMO is the recognized voice of Métis women across the homeland. Operating in a democratic, transparent and fiscally accountable manner, it influences public policy and decision making related to concerns and aspirations of Métis women at all levels of Indigenous and Canadian government. A secretariat of the Métis National Council since 1999, LFMO was incorporated in 2010 at the organization's inaugural meeting.

National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC)

Project title: Urban Indigenous Youth Voices – Advancing Gender Equality

Funding amount: $400,000

The NAFC and its Aboriginal Youth Council (AYC) will support urban Indigenous youth to take action to advance gender equality. The organizations will help their youth membership develop the partnerships, skills, and knowledge they need to counter gender stereotypes and make change. They will hold annual AYC planning sessions and an annual dialogue which will bring together young Indigenous people from across the country to discuss gender equality, learn Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+) techniques, and recommend best practices to meet the gender equality needs of urban Indigenous youth. The project will produce a final best practices report to be shared with member friendship centres, member provincial and territorial associations, and others to be put in action.

The NAFC is a network of 113 Friendship Centres and Provincial and Territorial Associations from coast-to-coast-to-coast. The NAFC was established in 1972 to represent, nationally, the growing number of friendship centres emerging across Canada

Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC)

Project title: Youth Engagement on Gender Equality

Funding amount: $400,000

NWAC will develop an online networking platform to connect young women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender diverse youth from across the country to share ideas on promoting gender equality. The platform will also help Indigenous youth access leadership opportunities and develop their advocacy skills. NWAC will also create an annual gathering for six young advocates to exchange ideas and work collaboratively to promote gender equality in their communities.

NWAC is a National Indigenous Organization representing the political voice of Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people in Canada, inclusive of First Nations on and off reserve, status and non-status, disenfranchised, Métis and Inuit. An aggregate of Indigenous women's organizations from across the country, NWAC was founded on the collective goal to enhance, promote and foster the social, economic, cultural and political well-being of Indigenous women within their respective communities and Canadian societies.

Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

Project title: National Conversations on Gender Equality with Young Inuit Canadians

Funding amount: $400,000

Pauktuutit will work with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's National Inuit Youth Council to create a national dialogue and action plan on gender equality. Young people from across the four Inuit Nunangat regions and urban areas will come together in-person and online to discuss themes, trends, and ideas on how to advance gender equality throughout the Nunangat regions. Pauktuutit will work with youth to create web-based events and an electronic platform for training and mentoring to help Inuit youth gain the skills and confidence to advocate for gender equality, including knowledge of GBA+ and intersectional barriers.

Pauktuutit is the national representative organization of Inuit women in Canada and is governed by a 14-member Board of Directors from across Canada. It fosters greater awareness of the needs of Inuit women, advocates for equality and social improvements, and encourages Inuit women's full participation in the community, regional and national life of Canada.

