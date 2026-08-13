Government of Canada invests in Saint-Guillaume business's productivity

Agrilait receives $2.5M in financial assistance from CED.

SAINT-GUILLAUME, QC, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $2.5M for Agrilait. This CED support will enable the business to improve productivity and production capacity at the Fromagerie St-Guillaume.

Founded in 1940, Agrilait s.e.c., a property of the Agiska cooperative and a group of dairy producers, owns, among other things, the Fromagerie St-Guillaume. The business stands out for its ability to bring value to Canadian dairy, develop high value-added products, and invest in the sustainability of its operations. It manufactures cheese (fresh, speciality, artisanal) and milk ingredients (dairy proteins and lactose concentrates). In addition, with the aim of respecting the environment, it is constantly working to optimize its water consumption and recover its waste. Through this $2.5M in funding from CED, Agrilait will be able to acquire and install new production and wastewater treatment equipment for the Fromagerie St-Guillaume.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Manufacturing SMEs are a pillar of our economic sovereignty, driving development in our communities. The Government of Canada supports them as they improve their productivity so they can remain competitive in an ever-evolving economic climate. It is in this spirit that I salute CED's support for the project by Agrilait, a business whose contribution to Saint-Guillaume's vitality is undeniable. The spin-offs of this project will benefit the region, Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The Government of Canada is committed to building a strong, unified economy focused on the future and founded on the know-how of our regions, including here in the Centre-du-Québec region. Manufacturing businesses such as Agrilait generate economic value and strengthen our communities' industrial anchoring. Congratulations to the entire team at Agrilait and the Fromagerie St-Guillaume."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's contribution plays a key role in sustaining the Fromagerie St-Guillaume's operations in the long term. It will enable us to modernize our wastewater processing equipment, reduce our environmental impact, increase our manufacturing capacity and improve our productivity. This investment thus provides a solid foundation for our development in Canada over the next 15 years. Such a contribution enables businesses with deep roots in their community--such as ours--to invest with confidence and to feel supported in implementing structural projects."

Francis Ouellet-Pagé, Executive Director, Agrilait

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Isabella Orozco-Madison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]