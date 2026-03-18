The Government of Canada announces support for the Canada Ireland Foundation

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Cultural diversity is one of Canada's greatest assets. We are therefore proud to provide spaces where this diversity can be expressed: spaces that celebrate culture, heritage and identity in all their diversity, while fostering a strong and dynamic economy.

Today, Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament (Spadina–Harbourfront), announced $726,126 in support for the Canada Ireland Foundation to purchase specialized equipment. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This investment, which comes from Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, supports the final phase of the Foundation's venue–creation project for its new home, The Corleck Building. This funding will enable the Foundation to equip the performance hall with state-of-the-art technology, including lighting, sound, video and staging systems. This renovated, multipurpose performance hall will serve as a venue for the Foundation's programming and will also be made available to non-profit arts organizations in the region.

Thanks to this investment, The Corleck will participate in the landmark cultural celebrations of Canada-Ireland 180, which will be held in 2027 to commemorate 180 years since the mass exodus from Ireland to Canada in 1847. The initiative seeks to celebrate our shared heritage and deepen cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the arts community so that all Canadians have the means and tools to promote their culture and identity.

Quotes

"Cultural spaces are at the heart of what brings our communities to life. By supporting the Canada Ireland Foundation in the development of its new cultural center, The Corleck Building--which will be part of the historic Canada-Ireland 180 cultural celebration--we are investing in artists, in culture, and in Canada's social and economic vitality."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Corleck Building will be an important gathering place on our waterfront, bringing artists and audiences together to share stories and celebrate culture. The Irish community is a foundational part of the history of Spadina–Harbourfront and Canada, and I'm proud that our government is supporting the Canada Ireland Foundation as this exciting new space comes to life."

--Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament (Spadina–Harbourfront)

"It is an honour to support this next step in the development of the state-of-the-art Corleck Building. A cultural, social and community destination for all, the Corleck will be a place where the past, present and future can come together, celebrating the rich history and contributions of Irish Canadians to our country and culture. For nearly 30 years, the Canada Ireland Foundation has been preserving and sharing that rich history while creating cherished public spaces for everyone to enjoy. The Corleck will be the pinnacle of honouring our Irish-Canadian history and culture. It has been a privilege to be part of this journey with the Canada Ireland Foundation, and today is just the latest step towards a bright future."

--James Maloney, Member of Parliament (Etobicoke–Lakeshore)

"We are thrilled to receive support from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. This investment in critical infrastructure will position The Corleck as a leading venue for performance, equipped with state-of-the-art technical capabilities. Most importantly, it empowers artists with the flexibility and tools they need to realize their work exactly as they envision it."

--William Peat, Executive Director, Canada Ireland Foundation

Quick Facts

The Canada Ireland Foundation is dedicated to celebrating the story of the Irish in Canada, as well as deepening and broadening Canadians' connection to the culture of Ireland through events, public spaces and collaborations.

The Embassy of Ireland in Canada is working closely with the Department of Canadian Heritage to advance planning for Canada-Ireland 180, which will include a year-long program of arts, heritage and cultural activities.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation projects; the acquisition of specialized equipment; and planning, design and feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Canada Ireland Foundation

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]