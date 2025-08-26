BURNABY, BC, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced an investment of $2.5 million to support Metro Vancouver's Waste-to-Energy District energy project. The Parliamentary Secretary was joined by the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, along with Mike Hurley, Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors, and Sarah Kirby-Yung, Chair of Metro Vancouver's Zero Waste Committee.

Burnaby's Waste-to-Energy Facility is a key part of Metro Vancouver's approach to managing residual waste and recovering energy. The facility will capture steam generated by its existing process to supply clean heating and hot water to up to 50,000 homes across Metro Vancouver. This project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70,000 tonnes per year and aligns with Metro Vancouver's goals for a resilient and sustainable region. It will also help cut heating costs for residents.

Investments in projects like the Waste-to-Energy District are emblematic of Canada's work to cut pollution and build resilient communities, while decreasing energy costs for Canadians and creating economic opportunities.

Quotes

"Supporting the Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District as it works toward climate solutions for the Metro Vancouver community demonstrates how the fight against climate change goes hand-in-hand with building resilient communities, cutting energy costs and growing our economy."

– Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Canada has the potential to become a leader in clean energy. Projects like this one in Metro Vancouver show how innovation and green technology can make a difference in our communities. By supporting projects like this one, our government is lowering emissions, while ensuring a strong, clean economy for years to come."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Metro Vancouver is leading the way in green innovation and technology. This investment in the Waste-to-Energy project supports clean energy and reduces emissions—building healthier, more sustainable communities for generations to come."

– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Once complete, this will be North America's largest low-carbon district energy system. This project gives us an opportunity for innovation and community benefit as we strive to achieve zero waste. By adding a district energy system, we'll cut greenhouse gas emissions and harness heat the Waste-to-Energy Facility produces to provide water and space heating for tens of thousands of homes."

– Mike Hurley, Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors

"We're grateful for this funding support that will help us triple the energy recovery potential of our Waste-to-Energy Facility compared to generating electricity alone. The system will deliver hot water via an underground piping network to nearby housing developments, which will be able to significantly reduce their reliance on natural gas, cutting both costs and greenhouse gas emissions."

– Sarah Kirby-Yung, Chair of Metro Vancouver's Zero Waste Committee

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is part of Canada's clean growth and climate action plans. It consists of four streams: the Leadership Fund, the Challenge Fund, the Indigenous Leadership Fund and the Implementation Readiness Fund.

clean growth and climate action plans. It consists of four streams: the Leadership Fund, the Challenge Fund, the Indigenous Leadership Fund and the Implementation Readiness Fund. The Low Carbon Economy Challenge invests in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lead to clean growth. It supports a broad range of recipients, like Metro Vancouver, in adopting proven, low-carbon technologies that are more efficient and innovative.

The Challenge Fund is helping many types of organizations across the country use proven, low-carbon technologies to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

As of March 2025 , 48 projects across Canada have been completed with the support of $73 million from the Challenge Fund. These investments help advance clean growth.

, 48 projects across have been completed with the support of from the Challenge Fund. These investments help advance clean growth. Metro Vancouver is a North American leader in waste reduction and recycling with a recycling rate of 65%, twice the Canadian average.

is a North American leader in waste reduction and recycling with a recycling rate of 65%, twice the Canadian average. The Waste-to-Energy Facility in Burnaby is a key part of Metro Vancouver's approach to managing residual waste, providing a cost-effective option that also recovers energy.

is a key part of Metro Vancouver's approach to managing residual waste, providing a cost-effective option that also recovers energy. The facility handles roughly one-quarter of the region's waste disposal needs annually, providing enough electricity to power 16,000 homes.

The Waste-to-Energy Facility's emissions are very low and have reduced over time due to technology upgrades. Emissions from the facility are closely monitored and openly shared in real time online, in addition to being reported to regulators.

