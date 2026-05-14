RICHMOND, BC, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The forest sector is a lifeline for communities across British Columbia and an important pillar of Canada's economy and plan to build millions of new affordable, sustainable homes. In the face of unjust U.S. trade measures, the Government of Canada is taking action to support the forest sector and its workers and providing companies with the resources they need to transform and remain competitive.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $12.4-million federal investment in 14 projects that will strengthen the forest sector in British Columbia. These projects will advance new low-carbon wood technologies; expand the use of mass timber in construction; support Indigenous groups and forest sector businesses; increase the capacity of manufacturers to add more value to wood products; and diversify Canada's export markets for forest products.

Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) forest sector transformation programs -- including the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation program, the Green Construction through Wood Program, the Indigenous Forestry Initiative and the Global Forest Leadership Program -- provided support for these projects. Renewed this year with a new federal $500–million commitment, these programs will advance transformative, innovative projects and help Canadian companies diversify their wood production. These programs are also central to Canada's broader strategy to be our own best customer through the Buy Canadian Policy and Build Canada Homes, which prioritize Canadian wood and technologies in federal infrastructure and housing.

By defending forest sector workers today and modernizing the industry for tomorrow -- all while helping companies reach new markets at home and abroad -- the Government of Canada is ensuring that the forest sector remains a pillar of national strength and prosperity for decades to come.

Quote

"Canada's forests are more than a resource -- they are the foundation for good jobs, affordable housing and sustainable economic growth. Today's announcement makes sure that the forest sector remains a pillar of strength in British Columbia so we can protect what we have while building stronger for tomorrow."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Canada's forest sector is a major economic driver, supporting nearly 200,000 workers, including over 11,000 Indigenous people and contributing more than $20 billion to our GDP.

Since August 2025, the Government of Canada has introduced over $2 billion in measures designed to protect and transform Canada's forest sector, including the renewal of NRCan's suite of forest sector transformation programs, which were re-opened by Minister Hodgson in February 2026.

To make it easier for forest sector businesses and employees to navigate and apply to federal programs, NRCan has launched a new, single-window pathfinding service, which includes a new website with information on all programs available to forest sector businesses and direct access to NRCan experts on eligibility and program applications.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]