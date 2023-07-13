Government of Canada invests in Arseno's growth

Bas-Saint-Laurent business receives over $100,000 in financial assistance from CED.

MATANE, QC, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting SME growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, took the opportunity during her visit today to announce a repayable contribution of $100,610 for Arseno. This CED support will enable the business to increase its productivity and boost its growth through the acquisition and installation of automated screen‑printing equipment.

Arseno specializes in the manufacture of essential personalized clothing for employees and to promote company brands. CED's assistance will enable it to add a second screen printing station. The SME will thus be able to increase its volume of orders and significantly expand its productivity and production capacity.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they represent key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

"The manufacturing industry is a pillar of our economy, which is why our government has committed to making investments to ensure our SMEs remain competitive and innovative. Thanks to CED's support, Arseno has acquired automated screen-printing equipment that will enable it to grow. The success and spin-offs of this project will contribute to the economic vitality of Matane and the greater Bas‑Saint‑Laurent region."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The support and confidence of a partner such as CED is key to our organization's growth. A year after Arseno was purchased, such an investment would not have been possible without their assistance. Arseno is a well-established business, with a solid foundation but, in 2023, acquiring this new equipment was necessary to ensure our position on the market. On top of creating two new jobs within the team, this will enable us to increase our market share in tourist regions outside Quebec in the coming years. Thank you to CED for believing in the business's vision and ambition."

Camille Arsenault, Jessica Côté and Sarah Couture, Co‑owners, Arseno

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.





, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

