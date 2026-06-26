Government of Canada invests $5.6 million to support Black entrepreneurs in Alberta

PrairiesCan support through the Black Entrepreneurship Program will help Alberta entrepreneurs start, grow and scale their businesses

EDMONTON, AB, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canadian economy means ensuring everyone has the opportunity to succeed. Black entrepreneurs on the Prairies and across Canada face systemic barriers to financing, mentorship and networking, which can limit opportunities to start and grow businesses while creating jobs and strengthening Alberta's economy.

$5.6 million to support training, mentorship, and business development services for Black entrepreneurs in Alberta (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today at the Black to the Future Summit in Edmonton, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced $5.6 million in funding for three Alberta-based projects. This investment will provide training, mentorship, and business development services to help Black entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.

The Council for the Advancement of African Canadians (Africa Centre) along with co-recipients the Canadian Imperial Advantage and The Nod Foundation will deliver a project titled "ACT", a province-wide initiative designed to address persistent structural barriers affecting Black-owned businesses in Alberta. This project will serve aspiring, early-stage, and scale-up ready entrepreneurs across Alberta with culturally informed business advisory services, capital readiness assessments, tailored incubation, one-on-one coaching, digital technology adoption training, market access preparation, and commercialization activities. This work will be supported by a federal investment of $2.6 million.

The BIPOC Foundation will increase business readiness, support growth, and enhance the participation of Black entrepreneurs in Alberta through an expanded Founders Hub. This Hub hosts province-wide programming - including business planning, financial forecasting, mentorship, investor readiness, and market access training - designed to accelerate the growth and scalability of Black-led businesses. This work will be supported by a federal investment of $1.5 million.

Black Canadian Women in Action Society (BCW in Action) will expand supports for Black women entrepreneurs in Alberta through coordinated initiatives that strengthen business development, enhance capacity, and promote inclusive economic growth by equipping participants with the resources, skills, and advisory services needed to start, scale, and sustain successful enterprises. This work will be supported by a federal investment of $1.5 million.

Investing in Black-led organizations helps unlock economic potential, create jobs, strengthen local economies, and support long-term growth across Alberta and Canada.

Quotes

"Black entrepreneurs and businesses are leaders in Alberta's economy. Their innovation and determination create jobs, drive growth, and strengthen communities across the province. The Government of Canada is proud to work with the organizations receiving funding today to help remove barriers to success and ensure more Black entrepreneurs have the tools, networks, and opportunities they need to start, grow, and scale their businesses. When Black entrepreneurs succeed, Alberta's economy grows stronger, more competitive, and more resilient."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Black businesses and entrepreneurs play a vital role in building a strong and inclusive Canada. Canada and Alberta are stronger when entrepreneurs have the tools they need to succeed. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring Black entrepreneurs, including Black women entrepreneurs, have the support they need to grow, succeed, and create good jobs here in Alberta."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Quick facts

The Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) provides targeted support to Black business owners and entrepreneurs to help improve access to capital and business support services (such as training, advisory services, mentoring and networking).

The BEP Ecosystem Fund is one of three components under the BEP. Delivered by the regional development agencies, the Ecosystem Fund supports not-for-profit, Black-led business organizations across the country in their capacity to provide support services such as mentorship, financial planning and business training for Black entrepreneurs. In Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, the BEP Ecosystem Fund is delivered by PrairiesCan.

The intake period for the BEP Ecosystem Fund is now closed, and all projects must be completed by March 31, 2030.

Support from PrairiesCan to these three organizations will result in 280 jobs created, 950 businesses served, 720 participants trained and 302 businesses created, maintained or expanded.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Toll-free number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; David Lauer, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-549-1816