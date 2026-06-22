Government of Canada invests $21.6 million in first-of-its-kind clean energy project in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - While building Canada into a clean energy superpower, we are working with northern and remote communities to develop clean energy projects, in particular those that are reducing diesel use for electricity generation. This approach will strengthen our energy security, reduce our emissions and create jobs and prosperity for northern, rural and Indigenous communities.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $21.6 million in federal funding for a suite of projects that will transform how electricity is generated and managed in Sayisi Dene First Nation, located in the community of Tadoule Lake in northern Manitoba.

This is the first phase of a First Nation–led initiative to develop Manitoba's first integrated renewable energy microgrid, combining bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) power and battery storage with a microgrid controller, to generate clean electricity. Once commissioned in fall 2026, the microgrid will reduce emissions by an estimated 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year and lower power costs for the community over time.

To build Canada strong, all communities must have secure, reliable energy. By supporting projects like these, the Government of Canada is working with Indigenous leadership and building a more prosperous, sustainable economy for generations to come.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support Sayisi Dene First Nation as they lead the way toward cleaner, more reliable energy for their community. Projects like this one reflects the Nation's vision for greater energy independence, a cleaner future and lasting prosperity."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament for Churchill–Keewatinook Aski

"Canada Strong for All means working in partnership with Indigenous communities to reduce reliance on diesel and build a cleaner, more resilient energy future. Projects like Sayisi Dene First Nation's microgrid demonstrate how innovation and collaboration can deliver real results across the Prairies and in the North."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"By supporting projects like this one in Sayisi Dene First Nation, we are championing Indigenous-led climate solutions. First Nations have been stewards of this land for generations, and we acknowledge their continued leadership on climate action. This initiative demonstrates once again how Canada is working hand-in-hand with partners to build a more resilient and sustainable economy for all.''

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Sayisi Dene First Nation is demonstrating how Indigenous-led clean energy projects can strengthen community resilience, advance self-determination and create lasting benefits for future generations. Indigenous Services Canada is proud to support the community's vision for a cleaner, more reliable energy future that reduces reliance on diesel while supporting sustainable economic development."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"I have been involved in this renewable energy project from the beginning, serving in various roles throughout its development. Our community is looking forward to the benefits that will come with construction and commissioning this fall. Revenue generated from solar power will go toward community needs as we strive to become more sustainable and reduce our emissions. We also look forward to showcasing this project to other off-grid First Nations, sharing our learnings and experience executing the project."

Chief Kelly-Ann Thom Duck

Sayisi Dene First Nation

"This project sets the stage for continued progress. By expanding renewable solutions and reducing diesel reliance, we are strengthening a more affordable, reliable and resilient energy future for communities across Manitoba."

Allan Danroth

President and Chief Executive Officer, Manitoba Hydro

"We know reliable energy is essential, especially in northern communities, and this investment will help strengthen the autonomy and long-term energy security for Sayisi Dene First Nation. Investments like these reflect our broader commitment to building a clean energy grid that lowers emissions and keeps rates affordable for all Manitobans."

The Honourable Adrien Sala

Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro

Quick Facts

Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program has invested $453 million to reduce reliance on diesel and other fossil fuels for heat and power in Indigenous, rural and remote communities.

CERRC has supported over 230 renewable energy projects across Canada, including 82 projects in the North. Collectively, these projects are adding more than 67 MW of clean energy to remote grids by 2027, reducing fuel use by approximately 28 million litres annually and avoiding over 75,000 tonnes in GHG emissions each year. These investments have strengthened local capacity, supported economic opportunities and advanced innovative solutions.

The Energy Innovation Program (EIP) advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Natural Resources Canada provided $10,714,414 through its CERRC program and $4,200,000 through the Energy Innovation Program (EIP).

Environment and Climate Change Canada contributed $6 million through its Indigenous Leadership Fund.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping put Canada to build a sustainable net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

Indigenous Services Canada is contributing up to $1,471,670 to support this initiative, including $971,670 through the Manitoba Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative and $500,000 through the Community Infrastructure Program.

On May 14, 2026, the Government of Canada launched a new national Electricity Strategy. This plan will double the capacity of our grid by 2050 and supply clean, reliable, affordable power across the country for decades to come.

To develop this strategy, the government is launching consultations with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, utilities and unions to work together to identify the actions needed to double our grid most effectively and affordably.

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Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]