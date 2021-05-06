$80-million investment will support cyber security research and development, commercialization, and skills and talent development

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - With the digital economy continuing to grow rapidly, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber security is an ever-increasing concern for Canadians and businesses. A strong cyber security sector will cement Canadians' trust in the digital economy. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring Canada is a global leader in cyber security innovation and talent development.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, launched the new Cyber Security Innovation Network program. This program is being launched with an investment of $80 million over four years.

The program will fund the creation of a national network composed of multiple centres of expertise on cyber security that are affiliated with post-secondary institutions from across Canada, in collaboration with partners in the private sector, not-for-profits, provincial/territorial/municipal governments and other Canadian post-secondary institutions. The network will work with these partners to enhance research and development, increase commercialization, and develop skilled cyber security talent across Canada.

This announcement supports the principles set out in Canada's Digital Charter.

Quotes

"Strong cyber security expertise and innovations are key to protecting Canada's data and intellectual property and to maintaining the competitiveness of Canada's businesses. Today's announcement builds on the Digital Charter's commitment to safeguard Canadians' digital privacy and security. It will also help maintain Canada's role as a world leader in cyber security, creating well-paying jobs and economic growth."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Cyber security is the protection of digital information and the infrastructure on which it resides.

According to Statistics Canada, the Canadian cyber security industry contributed over $2.3 billion in GDP and 22,500 jobs to the Canadian economy in 2018.

in GDP and 22,500 jobs to the Canadian economy in 2018. Canadian businesses reported spending $7 billion in 2019 to prevent, detect and recover from cyber security incidents.

in 2019 to prevent, detect and recover from cyber security incidents. The Cyber Security Innovation Network is in line with the objective of the National Cyber Security Strategy to support an innovative and adaptive cyber security ecosystem.

The network and the strategy seek to support research, innovation, cyber skills and knowledge that will position Canada as a global leader in cyber security.

as a global leader in cyber security. Canada's Digital Charter and its 10 principles offer a comprehensive approach to building Canadians' trust and empowering Canadians to reach their full innovative and economic potential.

Digital Charter and its 10 principles offer a comprehensive approach to building Canadians' trust and empowering Canadians to reach their full innovative and economic potential. The CyberSecure Canada program aims to encourage small and medium-sized organizations to improve their cyber security by implementing a baseline set of security requirements and completing a certification process.

Associated links

